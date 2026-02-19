Arsenal, Real Madrid seal women's Champions League quarterfinal spots

Titleholder Arsenal and Real Madrid easily won their home games to reach the women's Champions League quarterfinals.

Alessia Russo on Wednesday scored twice as Arsenal beat Belgian side OH Leuven 3-1 for a 7-1 aggregate win to set up a quarterfinal with English rival Chelsea.

Earlier, Madrid set up a Clasico against three-time champion Barcelona by beating Paris FC 2-0 for a 5-2 aggregate victory.

Striker Naomie Feller opened the scoring for Madrid and defender Melween N'Dongala put through her own net.

Russo becomes top scorer Russo's brace took her onto a tournament-leading seven goals as Arsenal followed up its 4-0 away win from the first leg.

The England forward fired Arsenal ahead in the 23rd minute with a turn and first-time shot, and her second goal in the 90th was similar as she again used her strength to swivel and plant a low shot into the corner.

Hungary midfielder Sara Pusztai equalized for the visitors in the 29th with a close-range finish at a rain-soaked Meadow Park in Boreham Wood. Mariona Caldentey restored Arsenal's lead with a penalty midway through the second half.

North Londoner Arsenal won the tournament in 2007, when it was called the Super Cup, and remains the only English team to do so. West Londoner Chelsea reached the final once, in 2021, but was routed 4-0 when Barca won its first title.

Earlier this month, Arsenal won the inaugural Women's Champions Cup.

Early red card In Madrid, Paris' cause was made harder when defender Thea Greboval was sent off in the fifth minute for pulling back Feller as she ran through on goal.

Still, the visitors came close to taking a 19th-minute lead at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano when Oceane Picard's low shot from 20 meters was well saved by goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez.

Attacking midfielder Caroline Weir missed a chance to put Madrid ahead from the penalty spot in the 36th after Picard handled a cross. Goalkeeper Mylene Chavas, playing against her former club, pushed away the spot kick with both hands.

Feller broke Paris' resistance in the 54th when she volleyed in from close range following a fine cross from right back Eva Navarro, who also set up the second goal midway through the second half when her cross led to N'Dongala's own goal from near the penalty spot.

The revamped women's Champions League format has followed the men's competition, with an opening league phase of six rounds instead of eight.

The top four in the 18-team league phase - Barcelona, Lyon, Chelsea and Bayern Munich - advanced directly to the quarters and teams placed fifth to 12th went into the playoffs.

To come In Thursday's second legs, Juventus hosts two-time champion Wolfsburg with the score 2-2 while Manchester United defends a 3-0 lead at home to Atletico Madrid.