LA28 Olympics cricket qualification: Who is in, who can still qualify?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday confirmed the qualification pathway for cricket's return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028 (LA28), outlining how the six-team men's and women's T20 competitions will be decided.

The pathway combines qualification through ICC events, T20I rankings and a newly introduced ICC Olympics Qualifier in 2027. While four teams have already booked their places in the women's event, the remaining berths in both competitions will be decided over the next year.

Which teams have already qualified?

The ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 has produced the first four qualifiers for LA28.

Australia, Great Britain (through England), India and South Africa have secured Olympic berths after finishing as the highest-placed eligible teams from Oceania, Europe, Asia and Africa, respectively. Under the qualification rules, only one nation from each continent could qualify automatically through the Women's T20 World Cup.

How will the remaining women's places be decided?

Two places are still available in the women's competition. The United States, as hosts, can qualify automatically if it features in the top 15 of the ICC Women's T20I rankings at any point between June 30 and December 31, 2026.

ALSO READ: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make debut during England vs India T20Is? If the USA fail to meet that criterion, the automatic berth will instead be awarded to the highest-ranked non-qualified team in the ICC Women's T20I rankings as of March 1, 2027. The sixth and final place will then be decided through the ICC Olympics Qualifier in 2027.

How will teams qualify for the men's tournament?

Unlike the women's competition, no men's team has qualified yet. Four automatic places will go to the highest-ranked eligible teams from Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania in the ICC Men's T20I rankings as of December 31, 2026.

The USA can qualify as hosts by finishing in the top 15 of the ICC Men's T20I rankings at any point during the qualification period. Should it fail to do so, the automatic place will instead go to the next highest-ranked non-qualified team, irrespective of continent.

The final berth will be decided through the ICC Olympics Qualifier in 2027.

Why does the USA have a special qualification rule?

As hosts of the LA28 Olympics, the USA have a chance to qualify automatically in both the men's and women's competitions. However, unlike several other Olympic sports where hosts receive a guaranteed place, USA Cricket must still satisfy a minimum sporting criterion by breaking into the top 15 of the ICC T20I rankings during the qualification window.

If either the men's or women's team fails to meet that requirement, the unused host berth will be reallocated to the highest-ranked eligible non-qualified nation.

What is the ICC Olympics Qualifier?

The ICC has introduced a dedicated Olympic qualification tournament for the first time. Scheduled for 2027, the event will feature eight men's and eight women's teams. Apart from any Caribbean representative, the remaining teams will be the highest-ranked sides in the respective ICC T20I rankings that have not already qualified for LA28.

The tournament will determine the sixth and final Olympic berth in both competitions. The ICC is yet to announce the dates, format and host nation.

Why can't the West Indies qualify directly?

One of the biggest talking points is the absence of the West Indies as a single Olympic team.

Unlike ICC events, the Olympics recognise only National Olympic Committees (NOCs). Since the West Indies are a composite ICC member representing multiple Caribbean nations and not an IOC-recognised NOC, they cannot compete as one team at the Olympics.

However, if the West Indies men's or women's team finishes among the eight highest-ranked non-qualified sides by December 31, 2026, the ICC will stage a Caribbean Qualifier to determine which National Olympic Committee will represent the region at the ICC Olympics Qualifier.

What will the cricket tournament at LA28 look like?

Both the men's and women's competitions will feature six teams, with each nation allowed a 15-player squad.

Teams will be divided into two groups of three. Each side will play the other two teams in its group before facing two teams from the opposite group that finished in different positions. The top two teams in the final standings will contest the gold medal match, while the third- and fourth-placed teams will play for the bronze medal.

A combined total of 28 matches will be played across the men's and women's competitions at the purpose-built cricket venue in Pomona.