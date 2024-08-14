Business Standard
Olympics 2024: CAS rejects Vinesh's application for a joint Silver medal

The verdict was scheduled to come on August 16, but IOA confirms the plea getting rejected on Wednesday (August 14)

Vinesh Phogat

Photo: Reuters

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 10:14 PM IST

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s application for a joint silver medal was dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Wednesday. The verdict, which was scheduled to come on August 13, was deferred to August 16 by CAS.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President, PT Usha, expressed her shock and disappointment at the decision of the sole arbitrator at CAS to dismiss wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s application against United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
Vinesh appealed against her disqualification from the women’s 50kg freestyle wrestling event gold medal bout on August 7, after being found 100 grams over the weight limit. In her apeal, she asked for a joint silver medal alongside Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman, whom Vinesh defeated in the semifinals and who replaced her in the gold medal bout after the Indian wrestler’s disqualification.

In her appeal, Vinesh mentioned that the weight limit difference was negligible and would not have given the wrestler any additional advantage. She also cited the long distance between the Olympic Games Village and the match arena as one of the reasons behind her not getting enough time to shed the required weight.

 

Vinesh Phogat's performance at Paris Olympics 2024

Vinesh created history by becoming the first Indian female wrestler to qualify for the finals of the Olympics when she qualified for the gold medal bout of the women’s 50 kg freestyle event. However, hours before her final bout, she was disqualified after being found 100 grams over the permissible weight limit, leading to her disqualification.

Before Vinesh, Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu challenged the bronze medal win of the USA’s Jordan Chiles in the gymnastic floor exercise event, as her score was updated after the one-minute deadline. CAS gave the verdict in Ana's favour, asking Jordan to return her medal to her Romanian counterpart.

How Vinesh's case was different from other one at Sports Arbitration

While, in general cases, athletes seek to overturn disqualifications or suspensions through CAS, Vinesh Phogat's appeal was distinct. Instead of simply challenging her disqualification, she requested a joint silver medal in her application. Vinesh's argument was based on the fact that she had defeated the eventual silver medallist in the semifinals. Had she not been disqualified, she would have faced the gold medallist in the final. Therefore, she contended that she deserved to share the silver medal.

What is CAS?

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is the highest independent body established for resolving disputes in the world of sports in 1984 by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Athletes, sports organisations, and countries can appeal controversial decisions to CAS.

CAS handles a broad spectrum of cases, including doping violations, eligibility challenges, and contractual disagreements. Its rulings are considered final by sports federations, ensuring fairness and consistency across various sports.

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 10:04 PM IST

