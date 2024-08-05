Business Standard
Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey semifinal full schedule, live timings streaming

The first semifinal, involving Spain and Netherlands, will take place at 5:30 PM IST and the second semifinal between India and Germany will take place at 10:30 PM IST.

Indian men's hockey semifinal schedule

Anish Kumar
Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The semifinalists of men's hockey at the Paris Olympics 2024 were decided after the high-octane quarterfinals matches on Sunday. The men's hockey semifinals will be played on Tuesday (August 6).

Teams in semifinals of the Paris Olympics 2024
1. India
2. Germany
3. Netherlands
4. Spain

Format of semifinals at the Paris Olympics 2024

The winners of the two semifinal matches will qualify for the Gold medal match. The two losing teams in the semis will play a Bronze medal match. If the teams are not separated in the four quarters, the winner of the semifinals will be decided by penalty shootout.


Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey semifinal schedule

Paris Olympics men’s hockey semifinal
Matches Date Time
Netherlands vs Spain (1st semis) 6th August 1:30 PM IST
India vs Germany (2nd semis) 6th August 10:30 PM IST


When will the men's hockey semifinals take place?

The men's hockey team semifinals will take place on August 6, 2024.

At what time will semifinals of men's hockey take place during Paris Olympics 2024?

The first semifinal, involving Spain and Netherlands, will take place at 5:30 PM IST and the second semifinal between India and Germany will take place at 10:30 PM IST. 

Which TV CHannels will live telecast men's hockey semifinals?

The live telecast of the men's hockey semifinal matches at Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Sports 18 1 HD/SD with English commentary while Sports 18 3 with Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of hockey semifinal matches at the Paris Olympics 2024?

Jio Cinema will live stream semifinal matches in multiple languages.

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

