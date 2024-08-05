Business Standard
Olympics 2024: Chile gets 1st gold in 20 yrs as Crovetto wins women's skeet

Crovetto won the gold in a shoot-off, hitting her last two targets for the win after a disputed call

Chile won its first Olympic gold medal in 20 years. (Photo: Paris Olympics wesbite)

AP Chateauroux (France)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 9:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chile won its first Olympic gold medal in 20 years when Francisca Crovetto took victory in the women's skeet, while Britain's Amber Rutter took silver just over three months after becoming a mother.
Crovetto won the gold in a shoot-off, hitting her last two targets for the win after a disputed call to give Rutter a miss for a shot which, TV replays showed, had seemed to clip the target.
Rutter reached the Olympic final in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 at the age of 18 and was a favourite for a medal in the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021 until a positive test for COVID-19 two days before the opening ceremony. She gave birth in April.
Austen Smith won the bronze for the United States a day after her coach, Vincent Hancock, won his fourth gold medal in men's skeet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 9:41 AM IST

