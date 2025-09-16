Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Anandkumar Velkumar wins India's first-ever gold at Speed Skating Worlds

Anandkumar Velkumar wins India's first-ever gold at Speed Skating Worlds

22-year-old Anandkumar Velkumar claimed the top spot in the senior men's 1,000m sprint with a timing of 1:24.924

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Sep 16 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Indian skater Anandkumar Velkumar created history on Monday, bringing home India’s first-ever gold medal at the Speed Skating World Championships in China. The 22-year-old claimed the top spot in the senior men’s 1,000m sprint with a timing of 1:24.924, according to ESPN.
 
Velkumar’s golden victory came just days after he had secured India’s first senior world championship medal — a bronze — in the 500 metre sprint at the same event in Beidaihe. He had clocked 43.072 seconds in that race to open India’s medal tally at the senior level.
 
India’s joy doubled in the junior competition, where young skater Krish Sharma bagged a gold medal in the 1,000m sprint. The wins marked a strong presence for India at the global event.
 
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Velkumar on his historic feat. In a post on X, he wrote: "Proud of Anandkumar Velkumar for winning the Gold at the Senior Men’s 1000m Sprint in the Speed Skating World Championships 2025. His grit, speed and spirit have made him India’s first World Champion in skating. His accomplishment will inspire countless youngsters. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours." 
 

  Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also hailed the achievement, calling it a proud moment for the country. In a post on X, he said, "What a glorious moment for Indian sports! Anandkumar Velkumar clinches Gold in the 1000m Sprint at the Speed Skating World Championship 2025, becoming the first-ever Indian World Champion in the sport. Proud of you, Champ!"
 
The Speed Skating World Championships began in Beidaihe on September 13 and will run until September 21, showcasing the best skaters from across the world.  ALSO READ | World Athletics: Sreeshankar, Parul fail to secure finals qualification

Anandkumar Velkumar's achievements

 
In 2021, Velkumar made history by becoming the first Indian to win a medal at the World Championships, securing a silver in the junior men's 15,000m elimination race held in Ibague, Colombia.
 
Velkumar also contributed to India's bronze medal finish in the men's 3000m event at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou as part of the national team.
 
Prior to Velkumar’s impressive performance, India had already seen notable success with Rishabh Yadav earning a bronze in men's compound archery and Namrata Batra achieving a landmark silver in wushu. Together, these three medals marked India’s most successful campaign at the World Games, surpassing the previous best of two medals won in 1989.
 
With these achievements, India’s total medal count at the World Games has risen to eight — comprising one gold, two silvers, and five bronzes. The earlier five included Aditya Snehal Mehta’s gold in snooker at Cali 2013 and Sumita Laha’s silver in powerlifting at Karlsruhe 1989.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

