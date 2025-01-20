Business Standard

Who is Neeraj Chopra's wife, Himani Mor? All about this tennis player

Who is Neeraj Chopra's wife, Himani Mor? All about this tennis player

India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra married Himani Mor in a private ceremony. The 27-year-old athlete shared the photos on his social media. So, who is Himani Mor? Let's know more about her

In a private ceremony, India's top javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra wed tennis player Himani Mor. Fans were surprised when the 27-year-old posted pictures from his dreamy wedding on social media. Before posting the pictures, Chopra did not give much information about this momentous occasion in his life, and the sudden news broke the internet. 
 
Neeraj stated in the post, which went viral, "Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after." There is not much information on Himani because this is the first time the sports fans have heard of her. 
Neeraj Chopra's wife: Who is Himani Mor? 

As per the reports, Himani hails from Larsauli in Haryana and has studied at Little Angels School, Sonipat, from where the Tennis star Sumit Nagal also got his education.

The 25-year-old Sonipat tennis player received her bachelor's degree in political science and physical education from Miranda House in Delhi. Himanshu, her brother, is a tennis player as well. At Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire, Mor is presently working toward a master's degree in sports management (major). 
 
She competed for Delhi University at the national level before attending the 2017 World University Games in Taipei. According to her school's website, she took home a gold medal from the 2016 World Junior Tennis Championship in Malaysia. 
 
The All India Tennis Association (AITA) website states that Himani's highest career national ranking in 2018 was 27 in doubles and 42 in singles. She began performing only in AITA events in 2018. Since most students can work a job in addition to their studies, Amherst College in Massachusetts also lists her as an assistant coach of women's tennis. 

Neeraj weds Himani: Relative statement 

Chopra’s uncle Bhim spoke to the media after the post went viral. He said the marriage took place in the country and the couple had left for their honeymoon.
 
“Yes, the marriage took place in India two days back. I can’t tell the place where it took place," Bhim stated PTI from his village at Khandra near Panipat in Haryana. 
 
“The girl is from Sonipat and she is studying in the US. They have left the country for their honeymoon and I am not aware of the places where they are going. We wanted to keep it like that," stated Bhim, who stays with the Olympic double medallist at Khandra, when asked about the surprise wedding.

About Neeraj Chopra

The second male athlete from post-independence India to win two Olympic medals in an individual event was Neeraj Chopra. Additionally, he is the only Indian athlete to win two medals at the Olympics, one in Paris in 2024 and one in Tokyo in 2020. 
 
The remarkable collaboration between Neeraj Chopra and his longtime coach Klaus Bartonietz, which resulted in two Olympic medals, two World Championship medals, and an Asian Games gold, ended earlier in November when the 75-year-old German coach announced his retirement.
 

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

