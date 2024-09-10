Business Standard
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Tayyab Ikram to continue as FIH chief for second consecutive term

Tayyab Ikram to continue as FIH chief for second consecutive term

The nominations for FIH elections were received by the August 31 deadline for the positions to be elected by the National Associations that are members of the FIH at its Statutory Congress.

Tayyab Ikram

Tayyab Ikram

Press Trust of India Lausanne (Switzerland)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Incumbent International Hockey Federation (FIH) president Tayyab Ikram is set to be elected unopposed as the head of the world body at its 49th Congress in Muscat, Oman on November 9.
The nominations for FIH elections were received by the August 31 deadline for the positions to be elected by the National Associations that are members of the FIH at its Statutory Congress.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Ikram has a long association with the sport. The former Pakistan and China hockey coach is a member of the IOC Olympic Solidarity Commission, and has been an Executive Board member of the FIH since 2016. On 5 November 2022, he was elected as the 13th President of FIH.
 
The FIH Elections Oversight Panel (EOP) has also completed its assessment of all the candidates nominated for the positions of FIH president and FIH ordinary executive board members and has determined that all nominations submitted meet the required standards and criteria.
While Ikram is the sole candidate for the president's post representing Hong Kong Macau, there is a fight between Danae Andrada Barrios of Uruguay, Germany's Katrin Kauschke and Zambia's Hazel Kennedy for the two positions of FIH Ordinary Executive Board Member female.
For the two positions of FIH Ordinary Executive Board Member male there is again a three-way battle between Alberto Daniel Budeisky of Argentina, Netherlands' Erik Cornelissen and South Africa's Deon James Morgan.
The EOP will supervise the election process during the Congress.

More From This Section

Nitesh Kumar

Paralympic medalists to get Rs 75, 50 and 30 lakh for Gold, Silver, Bronze

Indian hockey team

FIH chief Ikram said they will resume Indo-Pak bilateral hockey if possible

chess, Viswanathan Anand

Indian chess players great at grabbing opportunities: Viswanathan Anand

Bajrang Punia,Bajrang

Wrestler Bajrang Punia moves Delhi High Court against suspension by NADA

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner is already world number 1 and has 2 Grand Slams at 23

The aim of the EOP is to ensure that the FIH elections are carried out in a fair and transparent manner consistent with the governing body's Statutes, Integrity Code, Elections Manual and General Regulations.
There is no Indian in the FIH election race.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 points table

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 points table: India, Japan, Pakistan rankings

Indian hockey team

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: India beat China 3-0 to start their title defense

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh. (Pic-Twitter)

Harmanpreet Singh wants to start fresh with ACT title defense in China

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

We feel proud of every player, no matter which state: UP CM Adityanath

National Sports Day, Major Dhyan Chand

National Sports Day 2024: Check date, history, significance, theme, more

Topics : Hockey

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder caseKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPO DayApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon