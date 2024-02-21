Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Asian Indoor Championships: Lane infringement costs Gulveer 3000m gold

Gulveer had clocked 8 minutes 07.48 seconds to finish on top of the podium in the 3000m final, a non-Olympic athletics event, late on Monday

Gulveer Singh. Photo: SAI

Gulveer Singh. Photo: SAI

Press Trust of India Tehran
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Gulveer Singh lost his men's 3000m gold medal in the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships here after he was disqualified for 'lane infringement'.
Gulveer had clocked 8 minutes 07.48 seconds to finish on top of the podium in the 3000m final, a non Olympic athletics event, late on Monday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He was later disqualified for lane infringement and a late night 'appeal' by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) was also rejected.
"Yes, it was ruled that Gulveer committed lane infringement. Of course, AFI protested but the protest was rejected," a coach, who is with the team, told PTI.
"The jury said they have enough evidence to conclude that Gulveer made lane infringement."

Various clauses of technical rules 17.2 and 17.3 provides for how an athlete can commit lane infringement and under what circumstances he or she may not be disqualified.
Technical Rule 17.2.3 says: "In all races run in lanes (or any part of a race run in lanes), each athlete shall keep within their allocated lane from start to finish and, when running on a bend, shall not step or run on or inside the left-hand lane line or in the case of the inside lane, the kerb or line marking the border of the inside of the track."

Keneshbekov Nursultan of Kyrgystan, who had finished second with a time of 8:08.85s, was awarded the gold.
Jalil Naseri (8:09.39) of Iran, the original third-place finisher, took the silver and Frolovskiy (8:17.17) of Kazakhstan bagged the bronze.
With the loss of the gold won by Gulveer, India ended their campaign with three gold and one silver.
Ace shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji and Harmilan Bains (1500m) had won a gold medal each on the first day of competitions on Saturday. Toor and Yarraji had smashed their own national records.
On Monday, Ankita had won a silver medal in women's 3000m race with a timing of 9:26.22s.
India had won one gold, six silver and one bronze in the last edition in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Also Read

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

World Athletics 2023: Neeraj Chopra wins Gold, scripts yet another history

Parul qualifies for Paris Olympics; Men's 4x400M relay team finishes 5th

Asian Indoor Athletics Championships: Toor, Jyothi, Harmilan bag gold

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

FIH Pro League: India look to continue recent domination over Netherlands

Pune Open Challenger: Nagal, Ramanathan advance to pre-quarterfinals in

Indian men's hockey team beats Spain via penalty shootout in FIH Pro League

Boxing legend Pacquaio can't compete in Paris Olympics due to age limit

PM Modi hails Indian women's Badminton Asia Team Championships win

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : athletics India at Asian Athletics Indian sports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRahul GandhiWPL 2024 full schedulePM Narendra ModiIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon