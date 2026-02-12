Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Domene scores 4 as Argentina crush India 8-0 in FIH Men's Pro League

Domene scores 4 as Argentina crush India 8-0 in FIH Men's Pro League

Inconsistencies continued to plague India as they slumped to a 0-8 defeat against Argentina, with Tomas Domene netting four goals in the Rourkela leg of the FIH Men's Pro League here on Thursday.

Press Trust of India Rourkela
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 10:57 PM IST

Inconsistencies continued to plague India as they slumped to a 0-8 defeat against Argentina, with Tomas Domene netting four goals in the Rourkela leg of the FIH Men's Pro League here on Thursday.

Domene (15', 20', 26', 60') led the charge with his multiple strikes, while Tomas Ruiz (14'), Lucio Mendez (22'), Ignacio Ibarra (25') and Nicolas Della Torre (30') also found the net as the visitors completely overpowered a lacklustre Indian side at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium.

India started on the front foot, attempting to make early inroads, but after a brief spell of dominance, they squandered a golden opportunity to take the lead towards the closing stages of the first quarter when they were awarded a penalty stroke.

 

Harmanpreet Singh was denied from the spot by the Argentine goalkeeper.

Argentina scored almost instantly with Ruiz (14') powering his tomahawk into the back of the net to give his side the lead. The visitors quickly doubled their advantage as Domene (15') managed to guide his effort past Suraj Karkera to give his side a 2-0 lead in the opening quarter. 

Searching for a way back into the contest, India began the second quarter with greater urgency as Shilanand Lakra and Harmanpreet Singh earned a couple of penalty corners. However, they were unable to convert, with a goal continuing to elude them.

With momentum on their side, Argentina continued to pile on the pressure. Domene (20') tripled the lead with a composed finish, and Mendez (22') soon added a fourth.

Ignacio Ibarra (25') rifled his shot from a tight angle to score a fifth, while Domene (26') completed his hat-trick soon after.

Nicolas della Torre (30') also got on the scoresheet, closing out the first half with a 7-0 lead for Argentina.

India created some opportunities with Shilanand and Aditya Lalage coming close to finding the back of the net. However, Tomas Santiago stood tall in the goal for Argentina. Despite creating scoring opportunities, the third quarter ended goalless.

The hosts pushed forward in the final quarter, earning their third penalty corner. However, Argentina managed to find the back of the net against the run of play with Domene (60') adding a fourth goal to his tally, and giving his side a big win.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

