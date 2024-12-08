Business Standard
Gukesh plays draw, scores remain tied in Chess Championship after game 10

The seventh consecutive draw -- and eighth of the match -- left both players on an identical tally of 5 points each, still shy of 2.5 points in order to win the championship

Singapore: India's D Gukesh during the seventh game of the World Chess Championship against China’s Ding Liren, in Singapore, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Singapore
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 8:12 AM IST

Indian challenger D Gukesh yet again proved equal to the task with defending champion Ding Liren of China as the 10th game of the World Chess Championship between them ended in a draw without much excitement here on Saturday.

It was by far the easiest of the game with black pieces for Gukesh as the position played itself out of a London system game wherein Ding Liren took no risks and was also apparently happy with the drawn result.

The two players signed peace after 36 moves.

Just four more classical games are left to be played in the USD 2.5 million prize money championship and if a tied result happens after 14 rounds, there will be games under faster time control to determine the winner.

The 32-year-old Liren had won the opening game while the 18-year-old Gukesh had emerged victorious in the third game.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

