Had no idea of Wimbledon win, can't say what's next: Barbora Krejcikova

Krejcikova mentioned to a small group of reporters at the All England Club on Saturday night while wearing her new purple pin signifying having won a championship at Wimbledon

AP London
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Barbora Krejcikova points out that she couldn't possibly have known she could claim a Grand Slam singles title until, that is, she actually did, three years ago at the French Open.
So it stands to reason as Krejcikova mentioned to a small group of reporters at the All England Club on Saturday night while wearing her new purple pin signifying having won a championship at Wimbledon that she couldn't possibly have known she would manage to collect a second major trophy, either.
And after she did get No. 2, via a 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 victory over Jasmine Paolini in the final at Centre Court, Krejcikova explained that no one can predict what comes next for her.
Well, who knows what I can do? And what I cannot do? I mean, I don't know, the 28-year-old from the Czech Republic said. Before Roland Garros, I didn't know I can win a Slam. Before here, I didn't know that I can win another Slam. So who knows what I'm capable of? For me, the most important thing is to enjoy the journey. To be happy on the court. To have fun. And to combine all this to feel good and to be happy.
So, a reporter asked, does that mean Krejcikova actually was enjoying every second out there in the crucible of the third set against Paolini?

Even when the score was 3-all? When the win seemed to be available for either player? When the tension and stress and pressure likely were at their peaks?

Krejcikova didn't hesitate at all before answering.

Yes, I was happy. I was really just enjoying the moment, she said. I was just fighting for every ball and just tried to get the momentum on my side. Just tried to find a way to break her. I felt I was serving well. So I believed that if I can break her, I can serve it out.
Rather prescient.
It turned out it was Paolini who caved there, double-faulting to get broken and trail 4-3. A little more than 10 minutes later, the final was over, and Krejcikova who need three match points to close things out was thrusting her arms in the air, then climbing into the stands for celebratory hugs.
Krejcikova was seeded just 31st at Wimbledon (she wasn't seeded at all at the 2021 French Open) and arrived at the All England Club with a 7-9 record this year, in part because of a back injury and illness that sidelined her.
But don't let any of that fool you. She's talented enough to have climbed in the past to as high as No. 2 in the WTA rankings in singles and No. 1 in doubles. She has earned seven Grand Slam titles in women's doubles, plus three more in mixed doubles.
She takes really great angles with the shots. She's a very complete player, said Paolini, the first woman since Venus Williams in 2002 to lose the finals at both the French Open and Wimbledon in a single season. She's so good.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

