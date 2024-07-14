Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, receives standing ovation at Wimbledon

In her role as Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016, she will present the coveted Wimbledon trophy to the winner of this year's Grand Slam title

Kate Middleton, Wimbledon, princess of wales

It was her first official royal engagement since abdominal surgery earlier in the year and her social media revelation of a diagnosis of an undisclosed form of cancer in March. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India London
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Britain's Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, received a standing ovation as she arrived at the Wimbledon Championships here on Sunday for a rare public appearance since her cancer diagnosis and abdominal surgery earlier this year.
The senior royal, a tennis player and enthusiast was accompanied by her nine-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte and sister Pippa Matthews as she took her seat in the Royal Box to watch the men's tennis singles final clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In her role as Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016, she will present the coveted Wimbledon trophy to the winner of this year's Grand Slam title.
Great to be back at Wimbledon! There's nothing quite like The Championships, her official Kensington Palace account posted on X with images of the Princess of Wales meeting players.
Princess Kate, 42, arrived less than an hour before the final was due to begin on Sunday afternoon and met players, including Britain's Emma Raducanu.
She smiled broadly, waving to the crowd and was seen speaking to her daughter intermittently during the match. As expected, a number of other stars were also at the Wimbledon final and in the Royal Box alongside the royals, including actors Tom Cruise, Julia Roberts, Zendaya, Jamie Dornan and his wife Amelia Warner and Benedict Cumberbatch.

More From This Section

Nishant Dev, Indian Boxing, Boxer at Paris Olympics

Nishant Dev wants to change colour of Indian boxing medal at Olympics

Paris Olympic 2024

Peaceful pre-Olympic protest in Paris honours fallen Ukrainian athletes

Barbora Krejcikova

Barbora beats Jasmine in Wimbledon final; wins her second Grand Slam title

chess

IIT Madras introduces plans to make India a global chess powerhouse

Novak Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios may return at US Open but it might have been a joke: Djokovic

It marks only the second official public appearance since the princess revealed she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis. Last month, she attended King Charles III's annual birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour, where she joined her father-in-law, husband Prince William and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the customary photograph.
It was her first official royal engagement since abdominal surgery earlier in the year and her social media revelation of a diagnosis of an undisclosed form of cancer in March.
Ahead of the appearance in early June, she issued a statement to stress that she plans to take things slow to give her body time to heal.
She said at the time: As anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days, she said, adding her treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months.
"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal."

While she is on the tennis court in London, Prince William is in Berlin to watch England take on Spain in the finals of Euro 2024 in Germany.
In his role as President of the Football Association (FA), the 42-year-old Prince of Wales has been cheering the England football team, known as the Three Lions, through the tournament in which they made it to their first Euros final on foreign soil earlier this week.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Carlos Alcaraz won the 2024 Wimbledon title, beating Novak Djokovic in straight sets 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (4) to back up his 2023 win. Photo: AP/PTI

Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and eye-popping $355K ticket

Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz outclasses Djokovic in final, wins back-to-back Wimbledon titles

Wimbledon 2024 winner list, Novak Djokovic record

Wimbledon winners lists, runner-ups and 2024 champion's prize money

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz final match in Wimbledon 2024

Djokovic and Alcaraz's key stats and records ahead of Wimbledon 2024 final

Djokovic vs Alcaraz live match timing today

Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic vs Alcaraz final live match time today, streaming

Topics : Wimbledon Kate middleton Tennis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon