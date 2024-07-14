Djokovic and Alcaraz's key stats and records ahead of Wimbledon 2024 final

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will play for the sixth time in their careers on Sunday, with the current head-to-head score being 3-2 in favour of Novak Djokovic. Here, we will analyse all the stats and predict the winner of the final match at Wimbledon, London.
Djokovic vs Alcaraz's previous encounters
The last time Carlos Alcaraz played at Wimbledon was in 2023, when he reached the final and won the tournament by defeating Novak Djokovic with a score of 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. Novak Djokovic's last appearance at Wimbledon was also in 2023, where he made it to the final but lost to Carlos Alcaraz.
In terms of their head-to-head record on grass, Carlos Alcaraz leads the series 1-0 over Novak Djokovic. Their most recent encounter was at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, in the semifinals on November 18, 2023, where Novak Djokovic prevailed with a 6-3, 6-2 victory.
Career Statistics
Carlos Alcaraz: 21 titles, current ranking 3, career-high ranking 1 (2023), 53% of points won (27,436 of 51,738), tiebreak record 66% (88 of 134).
Novak Djokovic: 113 titles, current ranking 2, career-high ranking 1 (2024), 55% of points won (110,687 of 202,838), tiebreak record 66% (314 of 476).
Performance in Recent Tournaments
Carlos Alcaraz: Recent rounds include the Second round, Final, and Quarterfinals.
Novak Djokovic: Recent rounds include Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Third round.
Alcaraz notable victories
Defeated 1st ranked Novak Djokovic (2022), 2nd ranked Jannik Sinner (2024), 2nd ranked Novak Djokovic (2023), 3rd ranked Jannik Sinner (2024).
Novak Djokovic's notable victories
Defeated 1st ranked Carlos Alcaraz (2023), 1st ranked Rafael Nadal (2020), and 1st ranked Rafael Nadal (2018).
Alcaraz yearly performance records
Most win in a single year - 67 in 2023 with a Win/Loss record of 85% (67/12).
Novak Djokovic's yearly performance records
Most wins in a single year - 82 in 2015 with a Win/Loss record of 93% (82/6).