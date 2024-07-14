Business Standard
Djokovic and Alcaraz's key stats and records ahead of Wimbledon 2024 final

As Djokovic eyes record titles and young sensation Alcaraz looking to stamp his authority with back-to-back Wimbledon titles, Check records and key stats of both tennis stars in their Tennis career

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz final match in Wimbledon 2024

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will play for the sixth time in their careers on Sunday, with the current head-to-head score being 3-2 in favour of Novak Djokovic. Here, we will analyse all the stats and predict the winner of the final match at Wimbledon, London.

Djokovic vs Alcaraz's previous encounters
The last time Carlos Alcaraz played at Wimbledon was in 2023, when he reached the final and won the tournament by defeating Novak Djokovic with a score of 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. Novak Djokovic's last appearance at Wimbledon was also in 2023, where he made it to the final but lost to Carlos Alcaraz.

In terms of their head-to-head record on grass, Carlos Alcaraz leads the series 1-0 over Novak Djokovic. Their most recent encounter was at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, in the semifinals on November 18, 2023, where Novak Djokovic prevailed with a 6-3, 6-2 victory.


Career Statistics

Carlos Alcaraz: 21 titles, current ranking 3, career-high ranking 1 (2023), 53% of points won (27,436 of 51,738), tiebreak record 66% (88 of 134).

Novak Djokovic: 113 titles, current ranking 2, career-high ranking 1 (2024), 55% of points won (110,687 of 202,838), tiebreak record 66% (314 of 476).

Carlos Alcaraz recent form
 
Won the French Open in June 2024, won 9 out of his last 10 matches, played and won the 
cinch Championships in London.
 
Novak Djokovic's recent form in Tennis
 
He last won the Nitto ATP Finals in November 2023, won 9 out of his last 10 matches, and reached the quarterfinals at the French Open.

Performance in Recent Tournaments

Carlos Alcaraz: Recent rounds include the Second round, Final, and Quarterfinals.

Novak Djokovic: Recent rounds include Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Third round.


Alcaraz notable victories

Defeated 1st ranked Novak Djokovic (2022), 2nd ranked Jannik Sinner (2024), 2nd ranked Novak Djokovic (2023), 3rd ranked Jannik Sinner (2024).

Novak Djokovic's notable victories

Defeated 1st ranked Carlos Alcaraz (2023), 1st ranked Rafael Nadal (2020), and 1st ranked Rafael Nadal (2018).

Alcaraz yearly performance records

Most win in a single year - 67 in 2023 with a Win/Loss record of 85% (67/12).

Novak Djokovic's yearly performance records

Most wins in a single year - 82 in 2015 with a Win/Loss record of 93% (82/6).

