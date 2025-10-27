Monday, October 27, 2025 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Prithvi Shaw smashes third-fastest First-Class double ton by an Indian

Prithvi Shaw smashes third-fastest First-Class double ton by an Indian

The Mumbai-born batter switched allegiances to Maharashtra earlier this year after obtaining a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association in June

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prithvi Shaw’s resurgence in domestic cricket gathered further momentum as the Maharashtra opener hammered a breathtaking double century against Chandigarh in the Ranji Trophy second-round clash on Monday. The 25-year-old, who joined Maharashtra this season after moving from Mumbai, reached his double hundred in just 141 balls — the third-fastest First-Class double ton by an Indian. Only Ravi Shastri (123 balls vs Baroda, 1985) and Tanmay Agarwal (119 balls vs Arunachal Pradesh, 2024) have achieved the feat faster. Shaw’s counter-attacking innings, laced with 29 boundaries and four sixes, was a statement of intent from a batter looking to re-establish his reputation after a difficult year marred by form and selection setbacks. 
 

A blazing knock in Chandigarh

Batting with characteristic flair, Shaw turned the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh into a stage for his revival. After managing only eight runs in the first innings, the right-hander tore into the Chandigarh attack in Maharashtra’s second essay. He reached his hundred in just 72 deliveries — the sixth-fastest ton in Ranji Trophy history — before converting it into a double in 141 balls. He was eventually dismissed for 222 off 156 deliveries, bringing his total to 230 runs for the match. His knock also became the second-fastest double century in the Ranji Trophy’s Elite Group history, behind only Shastri’s famous blitz for Bombay in the 1984–85 season.
 
A member of the support staff later remarked that Shaw “looked in complete command and seemed to enjoy every moment at the crease.” His clean hitting and crisp timing reflected the touch that once made him one of India’s most promising young batters.

A fresh start with Maharashtra

The Mumbai-born batter switched allegiances to Maharashtra earlier this year after obtaining a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association in June. Having fallen out of favour with his home team amid questions over fitness and discipline, Shaw viewed the move as a clean slate. Maharashtra coach Hemant Badani had said before the season that Shaw’s “hunger to prove a point” was evident from his practice sessions.

Also Read

Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane's silent roar: 'Age is just a number, experience still counts'

Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2 matches full schedule

Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2: Full schedule, live match time (IST), streaming

Priyansh Arya

Ranji Trophy: Delhi face call between Priyansh Arya and Arpit Rana again

Sarfaraz Khan

Shardul Thakur backs Mumbai teammate Sarfaraz Khan amid India A snub

Ishan Kishan batting vs Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season

Stay longer, score freely: Ishan Kishan reveals Ranji Trophy 2025-26 goals

 
He announced his arrival in style during the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament in August, scoring a fluent century against Chhattisgarh. His Ranji debut for Maharashtra earlier this month against Kerala was a mixed outing — a duck in the first innings followed by a promising 75 in the second. Monday’s double ton, though, now marks the first century for his new state side and arguably his most significant knock since returning from injury and form woes.

Rediscovering the old touch

For a player once touted as India’s next big opener, Shaw’s recent years have been a test of patience. After leading India’s Under-19 team to a World Cup title in 2018 and making a sensational Test debut later that year, inconsistency and off-field issues saw his career stall. His last outing for Mumbai came in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final in December 2024, after which he was dropped from the squad. He also went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction — a wake-up call that many believed could reignite his focus.
 
Shaw, however, appears to have channelled that disappointment into determination. Teammates have reportedly observed that his training intensity and focus have reached a new level this season. “He’s batting with freedom again,” said a Maharashtra official, adding that Shaw “has his mind clear and his shots are flowing naturally.”

More From This Section

Temba Bavuma

South Africa squad for India Tests 2025: Bavuma returns to lead Proteas

Tanveer Sangha

IND vs AUS: Sangha replaces Zampa for the T20 series opener vs India

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer in ICU after rib injury leads to internal bleeding in Sydney

Ashes 2025-26: Cummins ruled out, Smith to lead Aussies vs England in Perth

Ashes 2025-26: Cummins ruled out, Smith to lead Aussies vs England in Perth

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma's redemption: A century born from solitude and self-discovery

Topics : Cricket News Domestic cricket Ranji Trophy Prithvi Shaw

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekBrigade Hotel SharesReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon