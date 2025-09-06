India vs Korea Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final live match timings and streaming

The stage is set for an electrifying finale at the Men’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar, as India and defending champions Korea lock horns for the title on September 7.
Korea were the first to book their spot in the final after pulling off a remarkable comeback against Malaysia, overturning a 1-3 deficit to win 4-3 in a thrilling encounter. It was a display of resilience and championship pedigree from the reigning title holders, who will now aim to secure back-to-back Asia Cup crowns.
India, on the other hand, confirmed their place in the final following a dominating 6-0 win against China in the second Super 4 fixture of the day. The hosts, buoyed by home support, will be aiming to reclaim the trophy on familiar turf and deny Korea another title.
With both sides in top form and high on confidence, the upcoming final promises to be a mouthwatering contest. While Korea brings experience and grit, India will count on their crowd support and momentum to push them over the line. Fans can expect a fiercely competitive clash as two of Asia’s top hockey nations battle it out for continental supremacy.
Also Read
India vs Korea Men's Asia Cup 2025 hockey final live timing and streaming details
When will India vs Korea men's hockey final match be played during the Asia Cup 2025?
The India vs Korea men's Asia Cup hockey final match will be played on September 7.
What will be the live match timing for India vs Korea men's hockey match during the Asia Cup 2025 Final?
The final on September 7 against Korea will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
How to watch the live streaming of Asia Cup Final matche in India?
Hockey enthusiasts can catch India’s final match live by subscribing to Watch.Hockey. Additionally, live coverage and updates will also be available on Business-Standard.com.