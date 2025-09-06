Saturday, September 06, 2025 | 08:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / India vs Korea Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final live match timings and streaming

India vs Korea Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final live match timings and streaming

Korea were the first to book their spot in the final after pulling off a remarkable comeback against Malaysia, overturning a 1-3 deficit to win 4-3 in a thrilling encounter.

IND vs KOR

IND vs KOR

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The stage is set for an electrifying finale at the Men’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar, as India and defending champions Korea lock horns for the title on September 7.
 
Korea were the first to book their spot in the final after pulling off a remarkable comeback against Malaysia, overturning a 1-3 deficit to win 4-3 in a thrilling encounter. It was a display of resilience and championship pedigree from the reigning title holders, who will now aim to secure back-to-back Asia Cup crowns.
 
India, on the other hand, confirmed their place in the final following a dominating 6-0 win against China in the second Super 4 fixture of the day. The hosts, buoyed by home support, will be aiming to reclaim the trophy on familiar turf and deny Korea another title.
 
 
With both sides in top form and high on confidence, the upcoming final promises to be a mouthwatering contest. While Korea brings experience and grit, India will count on their crowd support and momentum to push them over the line. Fans can expect a fiercely competitive clash as two of Asia’s top hockey nations battle it out for continental supremacy. 

Also Read

IND vs CHN

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE SCORE: IND 6-0 CHN in 4th quarter; KOR beat MAL 4-3

IND vs JPN

Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: India rescue late 2-2 draw against Japan

Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025

India vs Japan hockey live streaming, Women's Asia Cup 2025 live timings

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India vs China live streaming, Super 4 points table

India vs Thailand

India crush Thailand 11-0 in Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 opening tie

 
India vs Korea Men's Asia Cup 2025 hockey final live timing and streaming details
 
When will India vs Korea men's hockey final match be played during the Asia Cup 2025?
 
The India vs Korea men's Asia Cup hockey final match will be played on September 7.
 
What will be the live match timing for India vs Korea men's hockey match during the Asia Cup 2025 Final?
 
The final on September 7 against Korea will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
How to watch the live streaming of Asia Cup Final matche in India?
 
Hockey enthusiasts can catch India’s final match live by subscribing to Watch.Hockey. Additionally, live coverage and updates will also be available on Business-Standard.com.

More From This Section

US Open 2025

US Open 2025 men's singles semi-final schedule, live time and streaming

IND vs THA Women's Asia Cup 2025

India vs Thailand hockey live streaming, Women's Asia Cup 2025 live timings

US Open 2025

US Open 2025 women's singles semi-final schedule, live time and streaming

Asia Cup hockey 2025 Super 4 points table and leaderboard

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table, team rankings, India next match

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 round full schedule India hockey matches time table, live streaming and telecast

Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Super 4 Match list, India match dates, live streaming

Topics : Hockey News Indian Hockey Team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

Explore News

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon