Business Standard
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / IOA doesn't pay heed to suggestions: Athletes' Commission chief Mary Kom

IOA doesn't pay heed to suggestions: Athletes' Commission chief Mary Kom

Mary Kom were among 10 elite sportspersons who were elected on the IOA athletes' commission back in November 2022.

Mary Kom, kom, Mary

Mumbai: Boxer Mary Kom speaks during an Utkarsh Small Finance Bank event, in Mumbai, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 8:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Boxing great M C Mary Kom, who is also the chairperson of IOA's athletes' commission, says she has stopped giving suggestions to the National Olympic Committee as it doesn't pay attention to them.

Mary Kom were among 10 elite sportspersons who were elected on the IOA athletes' commission back in November 2022.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The IOA is currently witnessing intense infighting with a section of the office-bearers questioning the governance of president P T Usha, who has denied all allegations against her.

"I am not into the IOA functioning. We shared so many things with IOA but they don't listen to it. I have a voice but they don't listen to what I suggest. I don't know politics and I don't want to blame anyone," Mary Kom told PTI when asked about the ongoing power struggle in the IOA.

 

The boxers returned without a medal from the Paris Olympics and Mary Kom was terribly disappointed at that outcome. The 41-year-old lamented that nobody in the Boxing Federation of India sought her help ahead of the Olympics.

"I can't pinpoint what went wrong because they did not invite me at all. They could have used my experience. I can tell the boxers their weak and strong points," she said on the sidelines of Indian Gaming Convention.

More From This Section

India women's cricket team, Harmanpreet Kaur

Indian women's team has shown no growth in last 3 years: Mithali Raj

Hockey generic image

HIL Auction: Udita attracts highest bid in first half of women's auction

Harmanpreet Singh

Hockey India League Auction: Check the top 5 buys in men's auction

HIL Auction

HIL Auction: Belgium's Victor Wegnez most expensive player on Day 2

Golf

England's Dan Bradbury secures Open de France title by one stroke

The 2012 Olympic bronze medallist feels medals won't come regularly unless the coaching structure is revamped.

"The coaching system is outdated. I have been trained by experienced coaches who are not achievers. I follow all their advice what they say but my knowledge is different to other boxers. They have the degrees and diploma but they don't have achievements. Winning medals matters a lot," added Mary Kom.

She has also won as many as five Asian titles alongside a gold in 2014 Asian Games and 2018 Commonwealth Games.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Gagan Narang

Paris Olympics 2024: Sindhu to be flag bearer, Narang to be Chef de Mission

National stock exchange, NSE

Indian stock market's record 11-month stock rally at risk as profits cool

Justin Trudeau, Canada PM

Ties with Canada hit rock bottom due to Trudeau, says Indian diplomat

Stock market, Indian market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals weak open for India, tracking muted global markets

Babar Azam

There was pressure to perform after replacing a player like Babar: Ghulam

Topics : Mary Kom IOA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 8:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStarship Super Heavy RocketGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEKarwa Chauth Mehndi DesignsHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon