Jelena Ostapenko knocks top-seeded Iga Swiatek out of US Open 2023

Iga Swiatek's U.S. Open title defense ended with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 loss to Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round.

The loss also means Swiatek's stay at No. 1 in the WTA rankings will end next week, when current No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will rise to the top spot for the first time.

Swiatek's shots were off-target in Arthur Ashe Stadium and she had a difficult time handling the hard hitting from the 20th-seeded Ostapenko, who won the 2017 French Open.



This was not necessarily a huge surprise, based on their previous matchups: Ostapenko has now improved to 4-0 against Swiatek over their careers. No other player owns four victories against the woman who has led the WTA rankings since April 2022.

Ostapenko's first quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows will come against Coco Gauff, the 19-year-old American who eliminated Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 earlier Sunday.

Also Read Wimbledon 2023: Sofia Kenin surprises Coco Gauff in an all-US affair French Open 2023: Coco Gauff rallies to beat Andreeva in all-teen showdown US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic returns in 2 years, seeking a 24th major ICC World Cup 2023: Renovation works in full swing at M Chinnaswamy Stadium Disney star and pop singer Coco Lee dies at 48 after attempting suicide US Open 2023: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden enter men's doubles quarterfinals F1 show to go on in Singapore as CPIB probe into Minister Iswaran continues US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz shows variety in shots on his way to last 16 NRAI names India's shooting teams for Asian Games, Asian Championship US Open 2023: Bopanna-Ebden duo enters third round of men's doubles