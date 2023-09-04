Confirmation

Jelena Ostapenko knocks top-seeded Iga Swiatek out of US Open 2023

The loss also means Swiatek's stay at No. 1 in the WTA rankings will end next week, when current No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will rise to the top spot for the first time

Iga Swiatek, Jelena Ostapenko

Iga Swiatek's US Open title defense ends. Photo: X, formerly known as Twitter

AP New York
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 12:06 PM IST
Iga Swiatek's U.S. Open title defense ended with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 loss to Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round.
The loss also means Swiatek's stay at No. 1 in the WTA rankings will end next week, when current No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will rise to the top spot for the first time.
Swiatek's shots were off-target in Arthur Ashe Stadium and she had a difficult time handling the hard hitting from the 20th-seeded Ostapenko, who won the 2017 French Open.
 
This was not necessarily a huge surprise, based on their previous matchups: Ostapenko has now improved to 4-0 against Swiatek over their careers. No other player owns four victories against the woman who has led the WTA rankings since April 2022.
Ostapenko's first quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows will come against Coco Gauff, the 19-year-old American who eliminated Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 earlier Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US Open Tennis

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 12:06 PM IST

