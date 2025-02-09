Business Standard

Sunday, February 09, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / PV Sindhu withdraws from BAMTC 2025 after suffering from hamstring injury

PV Sindhu withdraws from BAMTC 2025 after suffering from hamstring injury

The tournament is set to be played in Qingdao from February 11-16 with the Indian shuttlers currently undergoing training at a camp in Guwahati.

PV Sindhu

New Delhi: India's PV Sindhu returns to Japan's Manami Suizu during the women's singles round of 16 match at the India Open 2025 badminton tournament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two-time Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu has pulled out of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships in China due to a hamstring issue, dealing a huge blow to the country's chances of improving the colour of their medal in the prestigious edition.

The tournament is set to be played in Qingdao from February 11-16 with the Indian shuttlers currently undergoing training at a camp in Guwahati.

Besides Sindhu, the other leading players in the camp are Lakshya Sen, and HS Prannoy, along with the formidable doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

Sindhu was a part of the squad that won bronze in the previous edition of the tournament.

 

"It is with a heavy heart that I share I won't be travelling with the team for BAMTC 2025. While training on the 4th (February) in Guwahati, I felt a twinge in my hamstring. Despite my efforts to push through with heavy taping for our country, an MRI has revealed that my recovery will take slightly longer than I initially expected," said the 29-year-old Sindhu in a post on 'X'.

Also Read

PV Sindhu

Syed Modi International 2024: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen clinch singles titles

PremiumArvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Kejriwal's no-ideology politics over as his 'cynical image' cost him Delhi

India vs England 2nd ODI live score updates and full scorecard

IND vs ENG LIVE UPDATES, 2nd ODI: Coin flip at 1 PM IST today in Cuttack

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Latest LIVE: Delhi CM Atishi submits her resignation to LG Saxena after AAP's defeat in Delhi polls

Donald Trump, Trump

UK navigates rough transatlantic waters as Trump shakes up special ties

Sindhu has grappled with injuries since winning her maiden women's singles gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

However, the star shuttler sustained a left foot stress fracture injury during the Games, which kept her out of all remaining tournaments in 2022, including the World Championships and the World Tour Finals.

India are placed in a tough Group D alongside runners-up South Korea and Macau. They will begin their campaign against Macau on February 12, which will be followed by a tough outing against South Korea on February 13.

Sindhu wished the team luck, saying she would be "cheering from the sidelines".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Badminton

What are the new rules in Badminton's proposed 3x15 scoring system?

Taekwondo

Delhi HC overturns taekwondo DOC's removal by IOA over result fixing

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's executive order to bar transgender female athletes in women's sport

Magnus Carlsen

Will you resign? Carlsen accuses FIDE chief of coercion, broken promises

Paul Pogba

Why Marseille did not recruit Paul Pogba during winter transfer window?

Topics : P V Sindhu Badminton

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEArvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi SeatWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?How BJP Ended AAP in Delhi ElectionAdarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025Delhi Election Winner ListKalkaji Assembly result 2025Will AAP lose national party statusGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon