WFI to withdraw circular on conducting trials for upcoming events, HC told

President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Sanjay Singh arrives at BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's residence after winning the WFI polls, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), which has been placed under suspension by the Centre, told the Delhi High Court on Thursday it will withdraw its circular on conducting selection trials for the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships 2024 and Asian Olympic Games Qualifier Wrestling Tournament.

Taking note of the statement made by WFI's counsel, Justice Sachin Datta said the trials shall proceed as per the circular issued by the ad-hoc committee supervising the affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India.

The ad-hoc committee of the WFI had issued a press release on February 9 saying it will hold the trials for the Asian Olympic Qualifiers (April 19-21) and World Olympic Qualifiers (May 9-12) on March 10 and 11 at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Patiala and Sports Authority of India (SAI) complex in Sonipat.

The Indian Olympic Association had on December 27 constituted a three-member ad hoc committee to run the day-to-day affairs of the WFI after the Union Sports Ministry suspended the national body for wrestling for not following the provisions of its own constitution while taking decisions.

After some arguments, Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan submits that WFI shall withdraw the circular. The trials shall proceed as per the circular of February 9. Needless to say that the Ad-Hoc Committee will ensure that all the eligible athletes are allowed to participate in the trial, the court said.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on April 26.

The high court had on March 4 sought responses of the Centre, WFI and the ad-hoc committee on a petition filed by wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyawart Kadian for declaring as illegal the December 2023 elections held by the sports body and setting it aside.

The wrestlers were at the forefront of last year's protest at Jantar Mantar here demanding the arrest of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of seven women grapplers.

The plea contended that the WFI elections, held on December 21, 2023, were in blatant violation of the Sports Code and sought a direction to the federation to "cease and desist" from undertaking any activity pertaining to the sport of wrestling.

The plea also sought a direction to the Centre and WFI's ad-hoc committee to make the wrestling federation compliant with the National Sports Development Code, 2011, and for conducting the national selection trials for all international events under the court's supervision and monitoring.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, a close associate of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, was elected as the new president of the WFI during the election.

"The petitioner prays the court may be pleased to set aside and declare elections held by R2/WFI on December 21, 2023 as illegal and void ab-initio since the same has been held in blatant violation of the sports code," the petition said.

The petitioners have accused the WFI of several wrongdoing.

"The present writ petition is being filed by the petitioners inter alia assailing, challenging, and seeking directions against the illegal action of the suspended Wrestling Federation of India conducting selection trials for the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships 2024 and Asian Olympic Games Qualifier Wrestling Tournament notified through its circular dated February 26, 2024 against the directives of the ad-hoc Committee for Wrestling Federation of India," the petition said.

"The petitioners would like to place on record that apart from them, there are many other athletes/wrestlers who are also facing similar harassment owing to their upright/honest stand against respondent no. 2/WFI and its officials over the illegalities by respondent no.2 in collusion and under instructions of respondent no. 2's/WFI former President and member of Parliament from Kaiserganj constituency namely Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The petitioners have accused the WFI of trying to silence and sideline them, impacting their prospects of participating in international events.

"Every possible means have been deployed by respondent no. 2/WFI to muffle the voices of the protesting petitioners and deprive them from any future scope of participation at the international level irrespective of their merit and competence," it added.

The petitioners have sought a direction to the ad-hoc committee to continue taking care of the day-to-day affairs and management of the WFI or, in the alternative, appoint a retired Supreme Court judge as an administrator to take over the affairs and management of the wrestling body.

The petition claimed the WFI has been a "habitual offender" as it has deliberately flouted directions passed by the Sports Ministry and the ad-hoc committee on multiple occasions, adversely affecting the career prospects of Indian wrestlers.