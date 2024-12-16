PKL 2024 live score updates: Delhi vs Bengal at 8 PM; Patna Pirates to take on Puneri at 9 PM

Business Standard

In a crucial first match of the day, Dabang Delhi will look to secure their place in the playoffs, while Bengal Warriors will hope to avoid elimination for one more game

New Delhi
Matchday 57 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will feature Dabang Delhi taking on Bengal Warriors in the first match today at the Badminton Hall in the Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune, at 8 PM IST. The second clash of the day will see Patna Pirates face off against Puneri Paltan. Dabang Delhi will try to secure their playoff spot on Monday, while Bengal, in the same match, will aim to keep their playoff hopes alive. Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan will both hope to take one step closer to a top 6 finish.
 
PKL 2024 first match on December 16: Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors
 
The opening match will feature Dabang Delhi taking on Bengal Warriors. Dabang Delhi are in great form, boasting four wins and one draw in their last five outings. A victory on Monday will secure their spot in the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Bengal Warriors face a do-or-die situation, as a loss will eliminate them from playoff contention.
 
Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors: Playing 7
 
Dabang Delhi (probable): Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Ashish, Yogesh, Gaurav Chhillar, Sandeep, Ashish Malik
 
Bengal Warriors (probable): Maninder Singh, Pranay Rane, Manjeet, Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Kadam, Siddhesh Tatkare, Fazel Atrachali 
PKL 2024 second match on December 16: Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan
 
In the second game of the day, Patna Pirates will face off against Puneri Paltan in a clash of champions. The three-time winners, Patna Pirates, started their season with a loss to Paltan but have since turned their campaign around. A win on Monday would leave them needing just three more points to secure playoff qualification. On the other hand, a loss for Puneri Paltan would place them in a precarious position, requiring wins in all their remaining games along with favourable results from other teams.
 
Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan: Playing 7
 
Patna Pirates (probable): Devank Dalal, Ayan, Sudhakar M, Shubham Shinde, Deepak, Arkam Shaikh, Ankit
 
Puneri Paltan (probable): Pankaj Mohite, Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Gaurav Khatri, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Aman
 
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details
 
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 December 16 matches in India.
 
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live-streaming details
 
PKL 2024 December 16 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
7:16 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Points table

Rank Team Matches Won Lost Tie Points
1 Haryana Steelers (Q) 20 15 5 0 78
2 Dabang Delhi K.C. 19 10 5 4 66
3 U.P. Yoddhas 19 10 6 3 64
4 Patna Pirates 18 11 6 1 63
5 U Mumba 19 10 7 2 61
6 Telugu Titans 20 11 9 0 60
7 Jaipur Pink Panthers 19 10 7 2 59
8 Puneri Paltan 19 8 8 3 54
9 Tamil Thalaivas 19 6 12 1 40
10 Bengal Warriors 18 5 10 3 40
11 Gujarat Giants 19 5 12 2 35
12 Bengaluru Bulls 19 2 16 1 19

7:00 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of PKL 2024, December 16 matches. There are two crucial matches scheduled to take place today. In the first match, Dabang Delhi will look to secure the playoff spot with a win over Bengal Warriors, while in the second game, the defending champions Puneri Paltan will try to keep their title defence alive by defeating Patna Pirates. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
Topics : Patna Pirates Bengal Warriors Puneri Paltan Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi League Kabaddi

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

