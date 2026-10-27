Protectt.ai makes majority stake investment in security firm AIShield

Protectt.ai Labs Private Limited, an AI-native cybersecurity company, has made a strategic investment in AIShield, an artificial intelligence (AI) security platform incubated within Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW), the company said on Tuesday.

As part of the partnership, Protectt.ai has invested in AIShield through a primary issuance of shares and a secondary purchase from existing investors, becoming the majority shareholder.

AIShield will operate as an independent company, AI Shield Private Limited (AISW), under Protectt.ai. The companies did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

The partnership brings together Protectt.ai’s expertise in mobile application security and its presence across regulated industries with AIShield’s engineering capabilities and innovation ecosystem.

The new capital will support AIShield’s research and development, global expansion and development of sovereign AI security capabilities.

As AI becomes increasingly embedded in critical business processes, enterprises, particularly those operating in regulated sectors, are placing greater emphasis on security, governance and control of their AI environments.

The partnership is aimed at addressing this requirement by combining AIShield’s AI security capabilities with Protectt.ai’s mobile application security platform and customer relationships.

“AI is moving from pilots into production across banking and regulated enterprises, and the security stack has to evolve with it. AIShield brings a proven platform, a strong engineering team and a deep patent portfolio,” said Manish Mimani, founder and chief executive officer, Protectt.ai.

“Together, Protectt.ai and Bosch aim to build India’s first full-stack AI security platform, covering AI for Security, Security for AI and Sovereign AI Security, so enterprises can adopt AI confidently with the resilience and the control it demands,” he added.

AIShield was incubated to address security requirements arising from the adoption of AI and machine learning across enterprises.

Its platform supports AI security from development through production, combining AI security assessment and red teaming with runtime protection and safety guardrails.

AIShield’s capabilities address AI-specific cyber risks, including prompt injection and vulnerabilities in AI applications.

The company has more than 40 patent filings, including 11 granted patent families, and serves customers across Europe and West Asia.

Protectt.ai specialises in mobile application security, AI security and AI-native offensive security.

Backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, it serves banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), insurers, fintechs and government platforms in India and has a presence across India, the UAE and the US.

The partnership will enable Protectt.ai to combine its mobile application security assets and customer relationships with AIShield’s AI security capabilities, while expanding AIShield’s reach across Asian markets.

Protectt.ai will also bring complementary capabilities through its existing relationships across regulated sectors, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI).

Vishal Gupta, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, said the transaction reflected the growing maturity of the Indian technology ecosystem.

“For investors, this is an encouraging sign of ecosystem maturity. It demonstrates that Indian startups can create sufficient scale, credibility and market leadership to become preferred partners for global technology assets. We expect to see more such transactions as Indian companies expand their global footprint and compete in category-defining markets,” Gupta said.