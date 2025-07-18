Friday, July 18, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Dell launches Alienware and Plus series laptops in India: Price and specs

Dell launches Alienware and Plus series laptops in India: Price and specs

Dell unveils Alienware and Plus series laptops in India with Intel, AMD CPUs, AI features, and advanced displays tailored for gamers, content creators, and productivity users

Alienware 16 Area-51 laptop

Alienware 16 Area-51 laptop

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dell has expanded its laptop portfolio in India with the launch of six new laptops, targeting both high-end gamers and productivity-focused users. The line-up includes the Alienware Area-51 (16 and 18), Alienware 16X Aurora, Dell 14 Plus, Dell 14 2-in-1 Plus, and Dell 16 Plus. While the Alienware models are geared towards elite gaming with high refresh rate displays and top-tier graphics, the Dell Plus series is designed for creators and professionals with AI-powered AMD chips and multitasking tools.

Price and availability

  • Alienware 18 Area-51: Starts at Rs 3,14,990
  • Alienware 16 Area-51: Starts at Rs 3,09,990
  • Alienware 16X Aurora: Starts at Rs 1,76,990
  • Dell 16 Plus: Starts at Rs 76,400
  • Dell 14 2-in-1 Plus: Starts at Rs 87,670
  • Dell 14 Plus: Starts at Rs 76,940
All models are available via Dell’s official website, Dell Exclusive Stores, select retail outlets such as Croma, Reliance Retail, Vijay Sales, and e-commerce platforms.
 

Alienware Area-51 (16 and 18)

Designed for gamers seeking high-performance hardware, the Alienware 16 and 18 Area-51 models are powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processors paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs. The notebooks feature a cryo-tech cooling system, claimed to improve airflow by 37 per cent and reduce fan noise by 15 per cent.
 
Both models sport WQXGA displays with up to 300Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and Dolby Atmos quad speakers. Design highlights include a Cherry Ultra Low-Profile keyboard, AlienFX touchpad, 4K webcam, Zero Hinge chassis, and Liquid Teal finish.

Specifications

  • Display: Up to 18-inch WQXGA, 300Hz, 500 nits, G-SYNC
  • CPU: Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX
  • GPU: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090
  • RAM: Up to 64GB DDR5
  • Storage: Up to 12TB (3x 4TB) RAID0 NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD
  • Webcam: 4K resolution
  • Audio: Dolby Atmos quad speakers
  • Battery: Up to 96Whr
  • Keyboard: Cherry Ultra Low-Profile

Also Read

Alienware Area-51 and Alienware Aurora

Dell launches Alienware Area-51, Aurora gaming desktops: Check price, specs

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump pitches 'Trump Accounts' to CEOs to fund newborn investment plan

2025 Dell Plus laptops

Dell Plus series of Copilot Plus AI PCs with Intel chips launched: Details

ZIM vs NZ: The coin flip between New Zealand's Mitchell Santner and Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza is at 4 pm IST today.

ZIM vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Tri-Nation T20 series: NZ on top with quick wickets; Raza departs at 12

jsw steel

JSW Steel Q1FY26 results: Consolidated net profit jumps 158% to ₹2,184 cr

Alienware 16X Aurora

The Alienware 16X Aurora features a 16-inch WQXGA display with 240Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and 500 nits brightness. Powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275Hx processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, it incorporates a Cryo-Chamber cooling system using ultra-thin fans and copper heat pipes.

Specifications

  • Display: 16-inch WQXGA, 240Hz, 500 nits, G-SYNC
  • CPU: Intel Core Ultra 9 275Hx
  • GPU: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070
  • RAM: Up to 64GB DDR5
  • Storage: Up to 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 SSD
  • Webcam: FHD HDR with IR and dual-array microphones
  • Battery: 90Whr, 6-cell

Dell 14 Plus, 14 2-in-1 Plus, and 16 Plus

These models are built for content creators and professionals, featuring AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processors with Radeon 860M graphics, Dolby Vision displays, and Dolby Atmos audio.

Dell 14 Plus: Specifications

  • Display: 14-inch QHD+ (2560x1600), 120Hz, Dolby Vision
  • RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR5x
  • Storage: Up to 2TB SSD
  • Webcam: FHD with AI noise reduction and privacy shutter
  • Battery: 64Whr

Dell 14 2-in-1 Plus: Specifications

  • Display: 14-inch FHD+ touchscreen, 60Hz, active pen support
  • RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x
  • Storage: Up to 2TB SSD
  • Webcam: FHD with AI noise reduction and privacy shutter
  • Battery: 64Whr

Dell 16 Plus: Specifications

  • Display: 16-inch QHD+, 120Hz, Dolby Vision
  • RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR5x
  • Storage: Up to 2TB SSD
  • Webcam: FHD with dual microphones
  • Battery: 64Whr

More From This Section

Thomson 4K Mini QD LED TV

SPPL launches Thomson 4K Mini QD-LED TV range in India: Price, specs, more

Realme C71 5G

Realme C71 4G with 6300mAh battery launched at Rs 7,699: Know specs, offers

Sonos Move 2 speaker

Sonos launches portable Move 2 speakers in India with stereo sound: Details

Acer Swift Lite 14 laptop

Acer Swift Lite 14, powered by Intel Core Ultra, launched at ₹62,999: Specs

HMD T21 Tablet

HMD T21 tablet launched with 2K display, 8,200mAh battery: Price, specs

Topics : Dell Dell gaming portfolio Laptops

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon