Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump pitches 'Trump Accounts' to CEOs to fund newborn investment plan

Trump pitches 'Trump Accounts' to CEOs to fund newborn investment plan

US President Donald Trump hosted top CEOs including Michael Dell and Dara Khosrowshahi to promote his $1,000 baby account initiative, part of the 'One Big Beautiful Bill'

Donald Trump, Trump

Further meetings with industry stakeholders are expected in the coming weeks as the White House pushes for broader consensus. | (Photo: PTI)

Md Kaifee Alam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump hosted a roundtable with a group of leading CEOs on Monday at the White House to promote his flagship investment initiative for American newborns. The scheme, titled the ‘Trump Account’, proposes a $1,000 government-backed deposit for every US-born child and is part of Trump’s sweeping legislative proposal, the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’.
 
Although the bill has cleared the House of Commons, it faces significant hurdles in the Senate, particularly after high-profile criticism from Tesla owner Elon Musk, who until recently was a key advisor to Trump.
 
CEOs voice cautious support
 
The roundtable was attended by more than half a dozen prominent corporate leaders, including Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell Technologies; Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber; David Solomon, chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs; and Vladimir Tenev, co-founder and CEO of Robinhood.
 
 
While none of the attendees committed specific funding amounts, Dell announced that his company would match the government’s $1,000 contribution for children of its employees.

Also Read

National Achievement Survey 2017,government aided school,New Delhi,language, math, environmental science,South, central Delhi students, schools, Delhi schools,learning outcomes

LIVE news updates: Delhi cabinet gives nod to ordinance on regulation of school fees

Donald Trump, Greta Thunberg

Trump believes Israel has enough problems without kidnapping Greta Thunberg

Harvard University

US resumes Harvard student visa processing after judge blocks Trump ban

Pete Hegseth

Hegseth faces US Congress after Signal leaks, Marine deployment to LA

Robert F Kennedy Jr, Robert F

US Health Secy removes members of committee advising CDC on vaccine usage

 
Describing the move as “a simple yet powerful way to transform lives,” Dell told Business Insider, “The creation of investment accounts for every child will compound into substantial nest eggs providing support for education, home ownership, and starting families.”
 
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon echoed the sentiment, saying, “Our economy’s future vitality is dependent on young people understanding the power of investing for the long term.”
 
Uber’s Dara Khosrowshahi added that the initiative could act as a launchpad for future generations. “It puts the unstoppable engine of compounding to work for our kids, building a future for them from day one.”
 
What is the ‘Trump Account’?
 
Formerly referred to as 'Money Accounts for Growth and Advancement' or 'MAGA Accounts', the ‘Trump Account’ is central to the broader ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ spending plan. It proposes a $1,000 deposit for every child born in the US between January 1, 2025 and December 31, 2028.
 
Parents, religious institutions, and private donors will be allowed to contribute up to $5,000 annually to these accounts. Half of the funds can be withdrawn when the child turns 18, with full access available at age 30.
 
Withdrawals are restricted to specific expenditures, such as education, down payments on homes, or small business investments. Unapproved uses would trigger financial penalties.
 
Calling it “a pro-family initiative”, Trump said the programme is designed to “help millions of Americans harness the strength of our economy to lift up the next generation”.
 
Political and legislative hurdles
 
Despite the enthusiastic reception from some business leaders, the bill’s progress has been anything but smooth. Its passage in the House was marred by partisan disagreement, and the proposal now faces tough scrutiny in the Senate. Elon Musk’s public disapproval of the initiative as “economic fantasy” has also added pressure to the administration’s efforts to gain wider industry and political support.
 
Nonetheless, the Trump administration is betting on private sector buy-in to bolster the credibility and feasibility of the plan, portraying the investment accounts as a tool for financial literacy and long-term economic empowerment.
 
Further meetings with industry stakeholders are expected in the coming weeks as the White House pushes for broader consensus.

More From This Section

US China flag, US-China flag

'China is not easy,' says Trump as trade talks move to second day in London

Shooting, Gun

8 dead, several injured in Austria school shooting; suspect shoots self

Israel Flag, Israel

Israeli navy attacks docks in rebel-held Yemeni port city of Hodeida

Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg faces deportation after Israel seizes Gaza aid boat

Japan flag, Japan

Japanese frigate reaches Australia as Tokyo attempts $6.5 bn defence deal

Topics : Donald Trump Dell Uber CEO Americans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRaj Shamani PodcastDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon