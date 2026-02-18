Google launches Pixel 10a: Check India pricing, availability, specs

Google launched the Pixel 10a in India on February 18. The Pixel 10a is the newest addition to the Pixel 10 series, which now comprises the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and Pixel 10a. The newly launched smartphone is powered by the Google Tensor G4 chip and a 5,100mAh battery, similar to its predecessor, the Pixel 9a.

Google Pixel 10a: Price and availability

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 49,999

Colours: Lavender, Berry, Fog and Obsidian

The Pixel 10a is now available for pre-order and will go on sale in India on March 6.

Google Pixel 10a: Offers

Cashback of Rs 3,000 on select HDFC Bank cards

Up to 24 months of no-interest equated monthly instalment plans

Trade-in bonus of Rs 3,000

Under the Google Pixel Upgrade Program, the Pixel 10a will be available at an EMI of Rs 2,083 per month

Three months of YouTube Premium and three months of Google One subscription for eligible new users

Google Pixel 10a: Details

The Pixel 10a sports a 6.3-inch Actua display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The smartphone is powered by the Google Tensor G4 chip, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs Android 16, with a promise of up to seven years of operating system and security updates.

For photography, the Pixel 10a features a dual-camera setup on the back, led by a 48MP main camera, complemented by a 13MP ultra-wide camera. It is powered by a 5,100mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging and 10W wireless charging. It is IP68-rated for resistance against dust and water.

The Pixel 10a brings the Camera Coach feature, which uses Gemini models to read the scene so users can better frame their shots with AI suggestions. It also features the Add Me tool, which lets users ensure they can be in a group picture even when they are clicking it themselves. With Google Photos, users can simply ask Photos for the edits they want, without having to make changes manually.

Additionally, Google has made it easier for users to switch to Pixel devices . Customers purchasing through the Google e-store can now prepare their data for transfer — including iOS passwords, wallet items and app data — before their new phone arrives, reducing setup time.

Google said that to help users adjust, Pixel offers contextual on-screen tips, along with built-in support and the My Pixel app for guided assistance. Once set up, users can stay connected via RCS messaging across platforms. Quick Share on the Pixel 10a also supports file transfers between Android devices and compatible iPhones.

Google Pixel 10a: Specifications