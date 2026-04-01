Lava Bold N2 Lite 4G with 5,000mAh battery launched: Check price, specs

Lava has launched the Lava Bold N2 Lite 4G in India as an entry-level smartphone, featuring a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and powered by the UNISOC 9863A octa-core processor. The device comes with 3GB RAM, expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Bold N2 Lite joins the Bold N2 lineup alongside the Lava Bold N2 Pro 5G , which was launched yesterday, and the Lava Bold N2, which was launched last month.

Lava Bold N2 Lite 4G: Price, offers, availability

3GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 7,399

Colour: Nilgiri Blue, Kolar Gold

Lava is offering a coupon discount of Rs 400. Additionally, if consumers purchase two Lava Bold N2 Lite 4G units, they will get an additional Rs 500 discount.

The Lava Bold N2 Lite 4G will be available for purchase starting April 10 from the e-commerce platform Amazon.

Lava Bold N2 Lite 4G: Details

The Lava Bold N2 Lite 4G sports a 6.75-inch HD+ notch display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the UNISOC 9863A octa-core processor, paired with 3GB RAM. The device offers 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512GB.

For imaging, the smartphone includes a 13MP camera on the back, paired with a 5MP front camera. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support via a USB Type-C port. It runs on Android 15 Go Edition.

Connectivity options include 4G dual SIM support (with Band 28), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For security, the phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with face unlock. Additional features include auto call recording, conference calling support, and a battery saver mode. The device weighs 192g and measures 164.96 x 76.1 x 8.8mm.

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Lava Bold N2 Lite 4G: Specifications