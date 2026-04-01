Meta launches Ray-Ban smart glasses for users with prescription lenses

Meta has introduced a new version of its Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) smart glasses for people who wear prescription glasses. The company said that the new models are designed for everyday use and support a wide range of prescription lenses. The latest lineup introduces two styles — Blayzer, with a rectangular design, and Scriber, which has a more rounded look. Both come in multiple sizes and include adjustable elements like nose pads and temple tips to better fit different face shapes. Alongside the new glasses, Meta is also adding fresh colour and lens options to its existing Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta frames.

Meta has also announced AI features like hands-free nutrition tracking and WhatsApp summaries to reduce the need to use a phone.

Meta’s first AI glasses for prescriptions

According to Meta, these models are available for pre-order in the US starting at $499, with wider availability expected at optical stores and select international markets from April 14. Ray-Ban Meta Blayzer Optics (Gen 2) and Ray-Ban Scriber Optics (Gen 2) glasses feature overextension hinges, interchangeable nose pads, and optician-adjustable temple tips, so they are adaptable to users’ unique face shapes for a tailored fit.

As of now, users can add prescription lenses to existing Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, but the new versions are designed specifically for prescription use.

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) frames: Colours

Skyler in Shiny Transparent Peach with Transitions Brown lenses

Headliner in Matte Transparent Peach with Transitions Grey lenses

Wayfarer in Shiny Transparent Grey with Transitions Sapphire lenses

Meta is also adding new frame colours and lens options for its Oakley Meta Vanguard and HSTN models to offer a more vivid and high-contrast viewing experience. According to the company, the lineup includes Prizm Dark Golf lenses, and for the first time, Oakley Meta Vanguard will support Prizm Transitions lenses that adjust to different lighting conditions for outdoor use.

The new combinations include:

Vanguard Black with Prizm Black lenses

Vanguard White with Prizm Rose Gold lenses

Vanguard Black with Prizm Transitions Ember lenses (coming later this spring)

HSTN Black with Prizm Dark Golf lenses

HSTN Light Curry with Clear to Brown Transitions lenses

Features and Meta AI capabilities: What’s coming

Meta is adding new AI features to its smart glasses, including hands-free nutrition tracking. Users can log meals using voice commands or photos, with Meta AI extracting key details and building a personalised food log over time.

The company is also introducing WhatsApp summaries, allowing users to get quick updates on chats or ask for specific details using voice. These interactions are processed on-device and remain end-to-end encrypted. Other updates include Neural Handwriting for replying to messages. It allows users to write with their finger on any surface to reply to messages silently and discreetly. It works across Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and native Android and iOS messaging.