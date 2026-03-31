Lava Bold N2 Pro with 5000mAh battery launched at Rs 7,999: Check specs
Powered by the UNISOC T7250 octa-core processor, the Lava Bold N2 Pro packs a 5000mAh battery and comes with a 50MP rear camera
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
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Lava has launched its Bold N2 Pro smartphone in India. According to the company, the device comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the UNISOC T7250 octa-core processor, the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery. For context, the Lava Bold N2 was launched last month.
Lava Bold N2 Pro: Price and availability
- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 7,999
- Colours: Eclipse Grey and Aurora Gold
The Lava Bold N2 Pro will be available on Flipkart starting April 6.
Lava Bold N2 Pro: Details
According to the company, the Lava Bold N2 Pro features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a notch and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the UNISOC T7250 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.
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For photography, the device includes a 50MP AI rear camera and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Lava said that the camera setup is designed for basic everyday photography needs.
The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for Type-C charging, including 10W charging and 18W charging support. On the durability front, the device comes with an IP54 rating, offering protection against dust and light splashes.
In terms of software, Lava is promising one OS upgrade and two years of security updates. Additional features include auto call recording, anonymous call handling, conference calling, and dual SIM 4G support.
Lava Bold N2 Pro: Specifications
- Display: 6.75-inch HD+ Notch Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate
- Processor: Octa-core UNISOC T7250
- RAM: 4GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Rear camera: 50MP AI Camera
- Front Camera: 8MP Selfie Camera
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Charging: 10W Charging (18W Fast Charging Support), Type-C Port
- Durability: IP54 Rated (Dust and Water Resistant)
- SIM: Dual SIM (4G+4G), Nano+Nano
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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 3:13 PM IST