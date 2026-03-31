Lava Bold N2 Pro with 5000mAh battery launched at Rs 7,999: Check specs

Lava has launched its Bold N2 Pro smartphone in India. According to the company, the device comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the UNISOC T7250 octa-core processor, the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery. For context, the Lava Bold N2 was launched last month.

Lava Bold N2 Pro: Price and availability

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 7,999

Colours: Eclipse Grey and Aurora Gold

The Lava Bold N2 Pro will be available on Flipkart starting April 6.

Lava Bold N2 Pro: Details

According to the company, the Lava Bold N2 Pro features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a notch and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the UNISOC T7250 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

For photography, the device includes a 50MP AI rear camera and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Lava said that the camera setup is designed for basic everyday photography needs.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for Type-C charging, including 10W charging and 18W charging support. On the durability front, the device comes with an IP54 rating, offering protection against dust and light splashes.

ALSO READ: Meta tests Instagram Plus subscription with additional features: Report In terms of software, Lava is promising one OS upgrade and two years of security updates. Additional features include auto call recording, anonymous call handling, conference calling, and dual SIM 4G support.

Lava Bold N2 Pro: Specifications