Google Photos removes editing shortcuts to reduce accidental triggers

Google is removing some editing shortcuts in Google Photos to simplify the overall editing experience. According to the Google support page, tools like Move, Erase, and Reimagine will no longer be triggered by tapping, circling, or scribbling directly on the photo in the main editor screen. The update focuses on reducing accidental triggers caused by gesture-based controls, which could unintentionally activate advanced editing tools while making basic changes.

What is changing in Google Photos

As per the support page, Google is removing certain gesture-based shortcuts that allowed users to quickly access editing tools. Earlier, users could circle, tap, or scribble directly on an image to trigger features like Move, Erase, or Reimagine. While these shortcuts were designed for quick access, they could also activate tools unintentionally. This often disrupted simple edits like cropping or rotating an image, where users did not need advanced AI tools.

ALSO READ: Google rolls out AI Inbox feature to organise emails in Gmail: Report With this update, these features will no longer be triggered through gestures. Instead, users will need to access them manually from the Tools menu. According to the company, the idea is to make basic editing smoother without unexpected pop-ups or interruptions.

Google Photos has evolved beyond a simple gallery app and now offers several AI-based editing features. However, not all users rely on these tools regularly, and some prefer a more straightforward editing process.

ALSO READ: Meta launches Ray-Ban smart glasses for users with prescription lenses By limiting how these tools are accessed, the app should feel less cluttered for users who only need basic edits. The support page noted that the change could help “optimise memory performance” on Android devices. While the impact may not be significant for all users, it comes at a time when many devices are dealing with tighter memory usage due to feature-heavy apps.

How to find and launch editing tools: