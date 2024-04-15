Stuffcool launches Qi2-certified Revel wireless charger for Android, iPhone

Indian smartphone accessory maker Stuffcool on April 15 launched a Qi2-certified Revel Magnetic Wireless Charger. The wireless charger supports 15W wireless charging and is compatible with both iPhones and Android smartphones. The Revel Magnetic Wireless Charger is also compatible with the Apple AirPods Pro with wireless charging case.

Stuffcool bundles the Revel Magnetic Wireless Charger with a 20W USB Type-C PD (power delivery) wall charger and a USB Type-C to Type-C cable.

Stuffcool said that the Revel is the first wireless charger in India with Qi2 certification. However, other brands such as Belkin also offer Qi2 certified chargers in India.

Stuffcool Revel Magnetic Wireless Charger: Price and availability

Price: Rs 2,699

Availability: Stuffcool’s official website and select offline stores

What is Qi2

Qi2 is the latest open wireless charging standard from the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), which is a group that works with technology companies to set standards for safety, efficiency and interoperability of wireless power applications.

Qi2 is based on Apple’s MagSafe technology, which allows Qi2-branded devices to add a ring of magnetic coils to attain improved alignment with chargers, ensuring faster charging speeds.

Benefits of Qi2 charging

Qi2 certified wireless chargers allow 15 W fast charging with compatible smartphones while the previous generation Qi standard was limited to 5W wireless charging. Additionally, Qi2 wireless charging relies on electromagnetic coils that create a magnetic field, this ensures better alignment with a compatible device, improving charging efficiency.

Qi2 chargers also have wider compatibility, providing a single charging solution for both Android and iOS devices. Qi2 is also fully backwards compatible. It essentially means that Qi-compatible smartphones that lack magnets within can still be charged using Qi2 chargers. Users can also purchase a case with a magnetic ring for Qi supporting devices to enable magnetic attachments similar to Qi2-supporting devices.