OnePlus Pad 4 with Qualcomm chip launched in India: Price, specs, features

OnePlus has launched the Pad 4 in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, the tablet packs a 13,380mAh battery and runs OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16. OnePlus said the device is designed to offer a PC-like experience with improved multitasking and cross-device connectivity. It also includes AI tools such as AI Writer, AI Summary, and AI Translate for productivity and content creation.

Price and variants

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 54,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 59,999

Colours: Dune Glow, Sage Mist

OnePlus Stylo Pro: Rs 5,499

Availability and offers

The OnePlus Pad 4 will go on sale from May 5 via the company’s website, Flipkart, Amazon, and select partner stores.

As part of launch offers, customers can avail bank discounts of up to Rs 5,000 on select cards. The company is also bundling the OnePlus Stylo Pro at no additional cost for a limited period. Buyers can opt for up to six months of no-interest equated monthly instalments (EMIs).

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The OnePlus Pad 4 features a 13.2-inch display with 3.4K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It supports Dolby Vision and offers up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness.

The tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage.

It packs a 13,380mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to 20 hours of video playback. The device supports 80W fast charging.

Running OxygenOS 16, the tablet offers features such as resizable windows, drag-and-drop file management, and cross-device connectivity. It also supports keyboard and mouse sharing, along with second-screen functionality.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7 and an AI-based antenna system designed for more stable connections.

The device includes AI tools such as AI Writer, AI Summary, AI Translate, AI Painter, AI Recorder, and AI Clear Call.

The OnePlus Pad 4 has a metal body, measuring 5.94 mm in thickness and weighing 672g.

For audio, it features an eight-speaker setup with four woofers and four tweeters, along with spatial audio support.

The tablet also supports accessories such as the OnePlus Stylo Pro and a smart keyboard for productivity and creative workflows.

OnePlus Pad 4: Specifications