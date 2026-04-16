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Lumio Vision 9 mini LED smart TVs launched in India: Check price, features

Available in 55-inch and 65-inch models, Lumio Vision 9 series TVs support native 4K gaming at 144Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz at 1080p

Lumio Vision 9 TVs with QD miniLED display technology

Lumio Vision 9 TVs with QD miniLED display technology

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 3:54 PM IST

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Bengaluru-based consumer technology start-up Circuit House Technologies has launched new mini LED smart TVs under the Lumio brand. Called the Lumio Vision 9, the new smart TVs are available in 65-inch and 55-inch screen sizes and feature a QD MiniLED display with support for Dolby Vision HDR, as well as up to 240Hz refresh rate for gaming. 

Price and availability

The Lumio Vision 9 (2026) 65-inch variant is priced at Rs 72,999, with an effective price of Rs 64,999 including bank offers and discounts. It will be available starting April 24, 2026, via e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart.
 
The 55-inch variant will be available at a later date in May 2026, with pricing yet to be announced.
 

Lumio Vision 9 (2026): Details

The Vision 9 (2026) is powered by MediaTek’s Pentonic 700 chipset, paired with 3GB RAM. For gaming, the TV supports native 4K at 144Hz and up to 240Hz at 1080p. It also includes features such as variable refresh rate (VRR) support from 48Hz to 240Hz and auto low latency mode (ALLM), along with HDMI 2.1 connectivity.
 
The TV features a QD MiniLED display with support for Dolby Vision and a peak brightness of up to 800 nits. It uses an EVA panel with a claimed native contrast ratio of up to 7000:1 and support for wide colour gamuts.

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On the audio side, the Vision 9 (2026) includes a 50W speaker system with a 2.2 channel setup, including dual subwoofers. It also supports Dolby Atmos for spatial audio output.
The TV runs on Android 14 and includes Lumio’s TLDR 2.0 content discovery platform, which adds features such as trending lists, curated recommendations and search filters across apps.
 
Lumio also introduced “Project Neo,” a feature that allows users to control the TV using messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Telegram. It is designed to enable users to search for and send content directly to the TV using text or shared links. The feature is expected to roll out later this year.

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Topics : Smart TVs TV sales TV

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 3:54 PM IST

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