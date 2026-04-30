Apple to add Siri camera mode with improved visual AI in iOS 27: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to expand AI features within the iPhone camera app as part of its upcoming iOS 27 update. According to a report from Bloomberg, the company is working on a new Siri-powered camera mode that will sit alongside existing options like Photo and Video. The update is expected to make visual AI features more accessible within the camera app, instead of keeping them in separate controls. Apple may preview these changes at the Worldwide Developers Conference 2026, scheduled from June 8 to June 12.

Siri mode in the camera app

As per Bloomberg, Apple plans to add a new Siri option alongside existing camera modes like Photo and Video. This new mode will replace the current Visual Intelligence feature’s standalone experience and bring it directly into the main camera interface.

The feature will still allow users to point their camera at objects and get information in real time. Users can ask questions about what they see, search for details, or identify objects and locations. Bloomberg reported that this includes integration with tools like ChatGPT and reverse image search to provide more context about what’s in the frame.

What visual AI can do

The current version of Apple’s visual AI already supports several tasks. It can scan posters and turn details into calendar events, identify plants and animals, and show information about businesses such as menus or contact details.

With iOS 27, Apple is expected to expand these capabilities further. According to Bloomberg, users may be able to scan food labels to track nutrition or quickly capture contact information directly from what the camera sees. Apple is also expected to redesign the shutter button for the new feature. The new shutter button is said to be inspired by the Apple Intelligence logo and will replace the current white capture button used in Visual Intelligence.

The feature will still be accessible by pressing and holding the Camera Control button on the right side of the iPhone 16, but instead of opening a separate interface, it will now directly launch the Siri mode within the camera app.

Deeper AI push across Apple devices with iOS 27

The camera update is part of a broader effort by Apple to strengthen its AI offerings. Bloomberg noted that the company is trying to keep up with competitors by integrating AI more deeply across its ecosystem. This includes plans for new hardware like smart glasses, AirPods, and other wearable devices that rely on visual AI to understand surroundings. These products are expected to work closely with a more advanced version of Siri.

At the same time, Apple is preparing broader upgrades to Siri, including a more conversational, chatbot-like experience, along with previously delayed features and the possibility of a standalone app. Features such as understanding personal context and performing actions within apps may now arrive with iOS 27, as Apple has partnered with Google to use custom Gemini models.

According to a previous report, Apple is also working on an updated Photos app with new AI tools for editing, expanding and reframing images. These changes are expected to arrive ahead of the iPhone 18 Pro launch later this year, which is likely to include significant camera hardware upgrades.