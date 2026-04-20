Dell 15 laptop with Intel Core Ultra 2 series processor launched: Details

Dell has launched the Dell 15 laptop in India, featuring Intel Core Ultra 2 series H processors based on “Arrow Lake architecture,” along with integrated Intel Arc graphics and a dedicated NPU for on-device AI tasks. The device features a 15-inch FHD display, a Copilot key and runs on Windows 11. According to Dell, the laptop is designed to support everyday productivity, with features such as ExpressCharge and AI-backed performance enhancements.

Dell 15: Price and availability

Price: Rs 69,699 onwards

Rs 69,699 onwards Colour: Carbon Black, Platinum Silver

The Dell 15 laptop is now available for purchase from Dell’s website, Dell Exclusive Stores and select retail stores.

Dell 15: Offers

Cashback of up to Rs 5,000 on opting for monthly instalment payment plans with select bank cards

No interest-equated monthly instalment plans for up to 12 months

One-year ADP at Rs 99

One-year warranty extension at Rs 299

AI Zolo Pro - one-year multi-model subscription at Rs 999

Dell 15: Details

The Dell 15 is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 225H or Core Ultra 7 255H processor. The laptop includes integrated Intel Arc graphics and a dedicated NPU. As per Dell, this handles AI workloads such as video calls and content editing without significantly impacting battery life. The device also includes a dedicated Copilot key, providing quick access to AI-assisted features within Windows 11 for tasks like content creation and task management.

READ: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold no longer on sale, successor may launch soon The Dell 15 comes with a 15-inch Full HD display offering up to 300 nits of brightness. It features an anti-glare coating for improved visibility across different lighting conditions. It also features an HD webcam, integrated microphones and AI-based noise reduction.

The laptop supports ExpressCharge, which Dell claims can charge the battery up to 80 per cent within one hour. The Dell 15 is available in Carbon Black and Platinum Silver finishes, with a polycarbonate chassis. It includes a full-size keyboard with a numeric keypad, along with a lifted hinge design intended to provide a more ergonomic typing angle.