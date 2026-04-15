Wednesday, April 15, 2026 | 04:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Vivo launches T5 Pro 5G with 9020 mAh battery in India: Check price, specs

Vivo launches T5 Pro 5G with 9020 mAh battery in India: Check price, specs

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, the smartphone sports a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and packs a 9020mAh battery

Vivo T5 Pro 5G

Vivo T5 Pro 5G

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 4:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vivo has launched the T5 Pro 5G smartphone in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, the smartphone packs a 9,020mAh battery. The smartphone features a 50MP (Sony IMX882) primary camera paired with a 2MP bokeh camera, along with a 32MP front camera.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G: Price and availability

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 29,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 33,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 39,999
  • Colours: Cosmic Black and Glacier Blue

Vivo T5 Pro 5G: Availability and offers

According to the company, the Vivo T5 Pro 5G will be available from April 21 across the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart and retail outlets. As for the introductory offers, customers can get up to Rs 3,000 bank discount on select cards. They can also avail up to Rs 3,000 exchange bonus on trade-in. The company is also offering up to six months of no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI).
 

Vivo T5 Pro 5G: Details

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Vivo T5 Pro comes with a 9020mAh battery, which the company said is one of the biggest in its segment. The device supports 90W charging, which the company claims can charge the device up to 50 per cent in around 37 minutes.
 
The Vivo T5 Pro features a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10+ viewing and offers high brightness levels, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. The display also includes eye comfort features like low blue light and flicker reduction. For audio, the phone comes with dual stereo speakers. 

Also Read

OPPO F33 series 5G

OPPO launches F33 series with 7000mAh battery in India: Check price, offers

BenQ MA270S 5K monitor

BenQ launches 5K monitor in India with Mac-focused features: Price, details

YouTube (Image: YouTube)

YouTube to hold back ads during key moments on livestreams: What's new

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series launched, starting at Rs 51,999: Check offers

Google desktop app for windows

Google launches desktop app for Windows with AI Mode, global search

 
The device includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also features a 32MP front camera for selfies. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording. There are also AI-based tools such as object removal, image enhancement and editing features that allow users to adjust photos directly on the device.
 
The smartphone runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. It includes features designed for multitasking and productivity, such as improved file sharing, screen interaction tools and system-level optimisations. The company is offering three generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates.
 
The Vivo T5 Pro has a design with a thickness of around 0.825cm. It features a metallic camera module and a textured back finish. It comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.
 
Vivo T5 Pro: Specifications
  • Display: 1.5K AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals.
  • Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 
  • RAM: Up to 12GB 
  • Storage: Up to 256GB 
  • Battery: 9020mAh 
  • Charging: 90W 
  • Rear Camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS 
  • Front Camera: 32MP camera 
  • Software: OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.
  • Build: Slim 0.825 cm design with metallic camera module.
  • Durability: IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.
 

More From This Section

GoPro Mission 1 series cameras

GoPro unveils Mission 1 cinematic cameras with 8K60 recording, MFT mount

ASUS has expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of multiple laptops. The company has announced the start of pre-orders for its latest Zenbook lineup in India, including the Zenbook S14, Zenbook DUO, and Zenbook A14. ASUS has also unveiled r

ASUS unveils 2026 Zenbook, Vivobook laptops in India: Check details, price

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G with 7000mAh battery launched in India: Know more

Redmi A7 Pro 5G will be available from April 15

Redmi A7 Pro 5G with 6300mAh battery launched in India: Check price, offers

Dyson HushJet Mini Cool

Dyson HushJet Mini Cool portable handheld fan unveiled: Check details

Topics : Vivo Latest Technology News chinese smartphone industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCBSE 10th Result 2026GoPro Mission 1 SeriesGemini Personal IntelligenceQ4 Results TodayWipro Q4 Results PreviewGold and Silver Rate TodayCBSE Result 2026 on DigilockerPersonal Finance