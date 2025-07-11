Friday, July 11, 2025 | 03:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Acer Aspire Go 14 launched with Copilot key, AI-ready config: Price, specs

Powered by Intel Core Ultra 7, the Acer Aspire Go 14 brings AI capabilities to students and home users with Copilot key, 14-inch display, and up to 32GB RAM, starting at Rs 59,999

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Acer has launched the Aspire Go 14 laptop in India, featuring Intel Core Ultra 7 H-series processors and a dedicated Copilot key for direct access to Microsoft’s AI assistant in Windows 11. The company says the laptop is designed for students, home users, and first-time buyers, offering optimal performance for coursework, browsing, light content creation, and entertainment.
 

Acer Aspire Go 14: Price and availability

The Aspire Go 14 is priced at Rs 59,999 and is available for purchase at Acer exclusive stores, the Acer online store, and Amazon.
 

Acer Aspire Go 14: Features and specifications

The laptop is powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 H-series processors, paired with up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe Gen 3 SSD. Graphics are handled by Intel Arc, enabling smooth content consumption, basic video editing, and efficient multitasking.
 
 
The Aspire Go 14 sports a 14-inch WUXGA IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, offering a better vertical viewing experience. It weighs 1.5 kg and is 17.5mm thick, featuring a metal A & D aluminium cover for a premium finish. 

Connectivity and battery

For connectivity, the laptop supports Wi-Fi 6 (AX202) and Bluetooth 5.2. It comes equipped with an HD webcam with a physical shutter for privacy and includes a comprehensive port setup:
  • 2x USB 3.2 Type-A
  • 2x USB Type-C (one with DisplayPort and Power Delivery)
  • 1x RJ45 Ethernet port
The Aspire Go 14 packs a 55Wh battery and supports 65W USB-C wired charging. 

Copilot key and AI features

The standout feature is the dedicated Copilot key, which provides quick access to Microsoft’s AI assistant built into Windows 11. This integration allows users to summarise text, search, and stay organised using text and voice inputs, streamlining everyday tasks.
Acer Aspire Go 14: Key specifications
  • Display: 14-inch WUXGA IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio
  • Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 H-series
  • RAM: Up to 32GB DDR5
  • Storage: Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 3 SSD
  • Graphics: Intel Arc
  • Battery: 55Wh, 65W USB-C charging
  • Ports: 2x USB 3.2 Type-A, 2x USB-C (1 with DisplayPort & PD), 1x RJ45
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
  • Webcam: HD with shutter
  • Build: Metal A&D aluminium cover
  • Thickness: 17.5mm
  • Weight: 1.5kg

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

