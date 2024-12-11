Business Standard
Tech wrap Dec 11: ChatGPT Canvas, Realme 14x 5G launch, Insta trial reels

OpenAI releases Canvas interface for ChatGPT. Realme 14x 5G launch on Dec 18. Instagram's new Trail Reels. OxygenOS 15 roll out. iQOO 13 sale. Samsung One UI 7 AI features

OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, has started rolling out the Canvas workspace interface for its ChatGPT chatbot. First previewed in October, Canvas supports collaborative projects, including writing, coding, and more, leveraging ChatGPT's capabilities.
   
Realme has confirmed the launch of the Realme 14x 5G smartphone in India on December 18. The device is expected to feature enhanced durability with IP69 protection and will target the mid-range market.
   
Meta has launched a Trial Reels feature on Instagram, allowing creators to test short-form video content with non-followers before sharing it with their audience. This helps creators experiment with new ideas and identify what resonates best.
 
 

OnePlus has begun rolling out the Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 update for its OnePlus 11 smartphone in India. The update, which will expand to North America and Europe over the next three weeks, introduces revamped aesthetics, new features, and Google's Circle to Search gesture functionality.
   
The iQOO 13 smartphone, featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, is now available in India. Designed for performance and gaming, the phone includes advanced graphics features like upscaling and frame rate interpolation. The "Monster Halo" lighting effect around its camera also serves as a notification indicator.
   
Samsung has released a beta version of its One UI 7 interface for Galaxy S24 models, introducing features like enhanced writing tools and call transcription. The company plans to integrate additional AI-driven features before the official launch in January 2025, coinciding with the Galaxy S25 series release.
   
Mid-range smartphones in 2024 challenged flagship models by adopting advanced technology while maintaining affordability. Brands like OnePlus and Motorola introduced devices that balanced design, functionality, and innovation, offering compelling alternatives to high-end options.
   
Apple plans to integrate satellite communication into its ultra-smartwatch lineup by 2025. Alongside this, the company is advancing work on health-focused features, including a blood-pressure monitoring tool.
   
Adobe's AI video tools have faced criticism for lagging behind competitors like OpenAI, which recently launched Sora, a powerful text-to-video platform. Analysts warn this could affect Adobe's position in the AI-driven creative software market.
   
Ransomware attacks are increasingly targeting large organisations through supply chain vulnerabilities, Moody’s warns in a recent report. The trend is expected to amplify credit risks for high-value companies as attackers seek larger payouts.
   
Google has urged the US Federal Trade Commission to investigate Microsoft’s exclusive agreement to host OpenAI technologies on its cloud servers, raising concerns over competitive practices.
   
India is drafting a new law to regulate its space sector, which has seen increased participation from private players in satellite building and launches. Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the progress made since reforms began four years ago.

