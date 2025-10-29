Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adobe Express unveils conversational AI assistant: What is it, how it works

Adobe Express unveils conversational AI assistant: What is it, how it works

Adobe said its AI assistant in Express enables conversational editing, smart layer control, and campaign-level automation

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Adobe, at the Adobe MAX 2025 event, announced an AI-powered assistant for its cloud-based design platform, Adobe Express. The AI assistant introduces conversational creation and editing, allowing users to design or modify projects simply by describing what they want to see, said Adobe.
 
As per Adobe, it brings contextual understanding of design elements, enabling people to move from concept to finished content within minutes. Notably, the AI Assistant is available to Adobe Express Premium users on desktop. It is also available for non-premium users. However, it will consume their Firefly credits.
 
Adobe emphasised that the AI assistant can interpret subjective prompts and adjust individual design layers such as fonts, backgrounds, and images, without disrupting the overall composition. 
 

AI assistant in Adobe Express: What can it do

According to the company, the AI assistant in Express combines conversational AI with Adobe’s generative and creative tools, offering an integrated approach to design. It is said to turn templates into “interactive canvases” where users can generate images, replace objects, and adjust text or backgrounds through simple, natural language commands. 
 
The assistant can modify specific layers of a design or make large-scale campaign changes while preserving elements users want to retain.
 
Adobe says users can easily switch between the AI Assistant and traditional Express tools, enabling both automated and manual control over the design process. According to a report by The Verge, the AI assistant can even handle multi-step requests that typically require combining several Express features, such as resizing, reformatting, or converting static designs into animations.
 
As per the report, the feature appears as a toggle in the top-left corner of the Adobe Express web app. When activated, it replaces the traditional editing interface with a chatbot-style text box, allowing users to start new designs or edit existing ones by typing prompts. 

Adobe at MAX 2025

In related news, at the Adobe MAX 2025, Adobe also announced an update for its Firefly AI suite, expanding it into a full AI creative studio for video, audio, and image generation. The update introduces tools like Generate Soundtrack and Generate Speech for music and voiceovers, a timeline-based AI video editor, and the new Firefly Image Model 5 for photorealistic visuals. Firefly now also supports third-party AI integrations from platforms such as ElevenLabs and Topaz Labs, allowing creators to combine multiple AI capabilities in one workspace.
 
Adobe also unveiled Custom Models for personalised AI training, upgraded Firefly Boards for collaboration, and previewed Project Moonlight, a conversational assistant for creative feedback.

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

