Google releases Android 13 OS for smart TV with improved performance

-
ALSO READ
iPhone now accounts for more than half of all smartphones in US: Report
After Android certificate leak, Samsung, LG phones at malware attacks risk
Windows 11 to let users connect to Android Phones via hotspot: Details here
Google's Android 13 code hints at Pixel foldable device and 'Pro' tablet
Google announces 250 mn devices now powered by Android Go edition
-
Google has released the newest version of Android TV OS, "Android 13" for TV, which brings further improvements in performance and accessibility to help their developers build engaging apps for the next generation of TVs.
The new update comes with new APIs (Application Programming Interface)Afor the big screen that helps developers deliver high-quality experiences to users across different device types, according to the Google Developers blogpost.
With improvements to the AudioManager API, it allows developers to anticipate audio attribute support for the active audio device and select the optimal format without starting playback.
For a more reliable playback experience, users can now change the default resolution and refresh rate on supported HDMI source devices.
Moreover, Android 13 introduces new features that make interacting with TV more adaptable.
The InputDevice API now supports multiple keyboard layouts, said the blogpost.
To support different layouts of physical keyboards, game developers can also reference keys by their physical location.
A newly created audio descriptions API in AccessibilityManager will allow users' apps to query the new system-wide audio description preference setting, allowing developers to automatically provide audio descriptions that correspond to a user's preference.
The new release is available for both the ADT-3 (a developer-focused TV box for Android TV) and Android TV emulators, and developers can choose to test on either the Google TV interface or the standard Android TV interface, the blogpost added.
--IANS
shs/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 14:59 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU