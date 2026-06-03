Android's June update adds scam call alerts, digital wardrobe and more

Google is rolling out the June Android Drop, bringing a mix of new safety, personalisation, and productivity features to Android users. Many of the updates were first showcased at the company's Google I/O developer conference last month and are now making their way to supported devices. The latest release introduces scam call detection in the Phone app, expanded shopping capabilities with Circle to Search, a digital wardrobe feature in Google Photos, and easier file sharing between Android phones and iPhones. Google is also adding new safety tools for children and teenagers, along with AI-powered reading assistance in Google Play Books.

June Android Drop: What’s new

Fake call detection

Google is introducing a new security feature that can detect when scammers attempt to impersonate someone from a user's contact list. Available through Phone by Google on Android 12 and later devices, the feature uses encrypted RCS signals to verify whether a call is genuinely coming from a contact's device.

If the verification fails and the contact's device confirms it is not making a call, users will receive an on-screen warning that the call may be fraudulent. Google said that the feature will begin rolling out globally this month, starting with Pixel devices.

Google said scammers are increasingly moving beyond calls from unknown numbers and are now impersonating trusted contacts to deceive users. According to the company, fraudsters often combine caller ID spoofing, which makes a call appear to come from a familiar number, with AI-generated voice clones that can mimic family members, employers, or other trusted individuals.

Circle to Search can now identify entire outfits

Google is expanding the shopping capabilities of Circle to Search, allowing users to identify an entire outfit from a single image. The feature can recognise multiple items at once, including clothing, footwear, and accessories, making it easier to find similar products without switching between apps.

ALSO READ: Nvidia CEO highlight role of connectivity in powering next-gen AI infra The capability was first introduced earlier this year on the Galaxy S26 and Pixel 10 series after Circle to Search gained support for identifying multiple objects in a single image. Google is now making the feature available more broadly on Android 14 and later devices that support Circle to Search.

Google Photos’ digital wardrobe

Google Photos will soon gain a new wardrobe feature that automatically catalogues clothes appearing in a user's photo library. The company said that the tool will create a digital closet, making it easier to browse outfits, save style ideas, and plan clothing combinations.

The rollout is scheduled to begin next week for eligible users in India, the US and Brazil running Android 10 or later.

New safety tools for children and teenagers

Google is adding more safety features to the Personal Safety app for younger users. Children under the age of 13 will be able to store medical information and emergency contacts on their phone's lock screen, making it easier for first responders or others to access important details during an emergency. They will also be able to turn on car crash detection, which can automatically contact emergency services and notify selected contacts if an accident is detected.

For teenagers, Google is expanding access to features such as Safety Check and real-time location sharing. These tools allow users to share their location with trusted contacts and let family members know they have reached their destination safely. Google said the Personal Safety app is available globally.

Google Play Books gets AI-powered reading assistance

Google is adding a new feature called "Book Insights" to Play Books. Readers will be able to access summaries of previous chapters through a "Catch me up" option and ask questions about characters, themes, or context while reading. The feature is initially rolling out for select English-language titles, including thousands of free books.

File sharing between Android and iPhone

Google first introduced AirDrop-style file sharing through Quick Share on the Pixel 10 series before extending support to the Pixel 9 lineup. Samsung later became the second Android smartphone brand to offer the feature natively. With the latest update, Google is expanding support further, bringing easier cross-platform file sharing to more Android devices.

While the company did not specify all supported devices in its latest announcement, it previously indicated that the feature would roll out to select Android smartphones from manufacturers including Samsung, OPPO, OnePlus, and Honor.

Gboard’s new Emoji Kitchen combinations

ALSO READ: Hybrid agentic inference is coming soon to Perplexity Computer: What is it Google is also introducing additional Emoji Kitchen combinations in Gboard. The feature allows users to combine different emojis to create custom stickers and expressions that can be shared across messaging apps. Among the examples showcased by Google were playful animal combinations and a bee emoji merged with a diamond ring emoji to create a "blinged-out" bee sticker.

Availability

Google said that the June Android Drop features will roll out gradually over the coming weeks. Some features, such as the Google Photos wardrobe tool, will initially be limited to select countries, while others will depend on Android version and device compatibility.