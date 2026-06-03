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Apple Design Awards 2026 winners announced ahead of WWDC 2026: Check list

Apple has announced the winners of its 2026 Design Awards, recognising 12 apps and games for innovation, design, and inclusivity ahead of WWDC

Apple Design Award winner announced, ahead of WWDC 2026

Apple Design Award winner announced, ahead of WWDC 2026 (Image: Apple)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 1:08 PM IST

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Apple has announced the winners of its 2026 Design Awards ahead of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which begins on June 8. The awards recognise 12 apps and games for excellence in design, innovation, inclusivity, and technical achievement. 
The selected winners represent developers from across the globe and are recognised for their creativity, technical achievement, and thoughtful design. Apple named one app and one game winner across six categories: Delight and Fun, Inclusivity, Innovation, Interaction, Social Impact, and Visuals and Graphics.

What are the Apple Design Awards

The Apple Design Awards are annual accolades presented during WWDC. These awards recognise outstanding apps and games that exemplify excellence in design, innovation, and technical achievement across Apple’s platforms. 
 
The award categories have evolved over the years and currently include Delight and Fun, Innovation, Interaction, Inclusivity, Social Impact, and Visuals and Graphics. Winners are chosen from a pool of finalists and are recognised for their creative use of Apple technologies to deliver exceptional user experiences.

Apple Design Awards 2026: Winners

Winning apps

  • Delight and Fun: Grug (Netherlands)
  • Inclusivity: Guitar Wiz (India)
  • Innovation: NBA: Live Games & Scores (United States)
  • Interaction: Moonlitt: Moon Phase Tracker (Italy)
  • Social Impact: Primary: News in Depth (United States)
  • Visuals and Graphics: Tide Guide: Charts & Tables (United States)

Winning games

  • Delight and Fun: Is This Seat Taken? (Spain)
  • Inclusivity: Pine Hearts (United Kingdom)
  • Innovation: Blue Prince (United States)
  • Interaction: Sago Mini Jinja's Garden (Canada)
  • Social Impact: Consume Me (United States)
  • Visuals and Graphics: Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition (Poland)

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 1:08 PM IST

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