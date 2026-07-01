Anthropic launches 'Claude Science' AI workbench for scientific research

Anthropic ​on Tuesday launched Claude Science, an AI research workbench, designed to help scientists streamline research, analyze data and manage complex computing workflows.

The workbench offers scientists a user interface specifically designed for conducting research.

The ‌launch is part of ​Anthropic's life sciences and healthcare ​initiative, which the IPO-bound company has been developing since ​October 2025.

Here are a few details on the launch:

Claude Science combines databases, coding tools, compute and research workflows in one workspace, helping scientists analyze literature, run ​analyses, create figures and manuscripts, and trace results back to ‌their source code and environment.

The tool is pre-configured ​with more than 60 scientific databases and can render scientific artifacts such as 3D protein structures, genome browser tracks and chemistry ‌drawings, Anthropic said.

Claude Science ​runs on Anthropic's existing ‌Claude models, which have undergone the company's standard responsible ‌scaling and biosecurity evaluations.

Several research organizations and companies testing ​the platform in beta reported significant efficiency gains, Anthropic added.

Anthropic is also launching its own ​pre-clinical drug programs, focused on neglected diseases, the AI startup's head of life sciences Eric Kauderer-Abrams ‌said during a press briefing.

"These are areas that are outside ‌the scope of what the traditional pharma and biotech landscape might consider attractive targets, but nonetheless have real burden associated with them," Kauderer-Abrams said.