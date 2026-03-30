Monday, March 30, 2026 | 03:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Platforms have almost doubled-tripled deepfake takedowns: Vaishnaw

Platforms have almost doubled-tripled deepfake takedowns: Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw flags deepfakes as a growing threat, says social media platforms are ramping up takedowns amid surge in AI-generated content

Ashwini Vaishnaw

The minister termed deepfakes as a new menace and a threat to society | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday highlighted rising concerns over AI-generated deepfakes, and noted that social media platforms, too, have scaled up efforts on deepfake takedowns.

The minister termed deepfakes as a new menace and a threat to society.

"A lot of content has started coming in the nature of deepfakes. Because of whatever changes have happened in the AI world, a huge quantity of deepfakes have started coming in the social media... the entire world, and the social media platforms themselves have significantly ramped up their efforts at removing the deepfakes," Vaishnaw, who is the minister for IT as well as Information and Broadcasting, told reporters.

 

The platforms themselves have almost doubled or tripled their own takedowns of deepfake content, he added.

"It's a new menace, new threat, which is coming for the society," he said, adding that countering it effectively is very important for society, for every individual, and institution.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The Elder Scrolls: Blades (Image: Bethesda)

Bethesda to shut down servers for The Elder Scrolls Blades on June 30

WhatsApp

DoT may push SIM binding deadline for WhatsApp, Telegram and more: Report

YouTube (Image: YouTube)

YouTube adds limited Android Auto support for background play: Report

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is testing a dedicated CarPlay experience for iPhone users: Report

OPPO Find X9 Ultra

OPPO Find X9 Ultra to get 50MP telephoto with 10x zoom: What to expect

Topics : artifical intelligence Social Media IT ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock Market HolidayStocks To Watch TodayIPO 2026 RR vs CSK Playing 11Amir Chand IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayDhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11PSEB Class 5th Result 2026Personal Finance