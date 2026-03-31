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Sony halts CFexpress and SD card sales as AI demand squeezes memory supply

Sony has suspended orders for several CFexpress and SD cards, citing supply constraints linked to the ongoing global memory shortage driven by AI demand

Sony CFexpress cards and SD cards

Sony CFexpress cards and SD cards

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 10:36 AM IST

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Sony has announced that it is temporarily suspending orders for a large portion of its memory card lineup, citing ongoing global shortages of semiconductor memory. The move affects both professional-grade CFexpress cards and consumer SD cards, and will remain in place until supply conditions improve.
 
The company said it will stop accepting orders from authorised dealers as well as customers via the Sony Store starting March 27. It has not provided a timeline for when orders will resume.

What Sony has announced

In a notice published on its website, Sony said that supply constraints linked to the global semiconductor (memory) shortage mean it is “anticipated that supply will not be able to meet demand… for the foreseeable future.”
 
 
As a result, the company has decided to halt new orders across most of its memory card portfolio. Sony added that it will monitor the situation and announce any updates regarding resumption separately.

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The company also issued an apology, stating that it “sincerely apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Products affected

The suspension covers nearly all of Sony’s mainstream CFexpress and SD card lineup, including:
 
CFexpress Type A memory cards
  • CEA-G1920T
  • CEA-G960T
  • CEA-G480T
  • CEA-G240T
CFexpress Type B memory cards
  • CEB-G480T
  • CEB-G240T
SDXC/SDHC memory cards
  • SF-G256T
  • SF-G128T
  • SF-G64T
  • SF-M512T
  • SF-M256T
  • SF-M128T
  • SF-E256
  • SF-E128A
  • SF-E64A

Why Sony is doing this

The suspension is linked to the broader global memory shortage, which has been intensifying due to demand from AI infrastructure.
 
For years, memory components such as NAND flash and DRAM were relatively stable and often became cheaper over time. That trend has now reversed. Memory supply is increasingly being redirected toward data centres, cloud providers and companies building AI systems.
 
As a result, manufacturers are prioritising higher-margin products such as high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and server-grade chips, which are critical for AI workloads. This shift has reduced the availability of consumer-grade memory used in devices like cameras, smartphones and PCs.
The practical impact is that less capacity is available for products like SD and CFexpress cards, even as demand for storage continues. In some cases, companies are choosing to pause production or orders entirely rather than operate under constrained supply.
 
Sony appears to be one of the first companies in the segment to take this step, indicating how supply pressures are beginning to affect not just pricing but also product availability.
 
While existing stock may still be available through retailers for now, restocking is expected to remain uncertain until the supply situation stabilises.

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Topics : Sony SD cards memory artifical intelligence Latest Technology News

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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 10:35 AM IST

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