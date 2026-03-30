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Govt proposes IT rule changes to make advisories binding on tech platforms

Currently, the IT ministry's advisories to platforms - on issues ranging from deepfake labelling to content takedown practices - have functioned as guidance without explicit legal consequences

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Representative image from file.

Reuters BENGALURU, March 30
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 6:56 PM IST

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​India on Monday proposed changes to ​its IT law to make advisories and ‌clarifications legally binding on internet platforms such as Meta, Google and X, the latest in a string of stricter compliance requirements for tech giants.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government this year compressed the timeline for platforms to take down content flagged by authorities to three hours, from 36 hours previously, and has imposed ‌new obligations around AI-generated content and deepfakes.

Currently, the IT ministry's advisories to platforms - on issues ranging from deepfake labelling to content takedown practices - have functioned as guidance without explicit legal consequences.

 

In new proposed rules on Monday, the government said ​non-compliance with advisories or guidelines issued by the IT ministry would ‌be treated as a failure to meet the conditions for safe harbour - the ​legal ‌shield that protects platforms from liability for content posted ‌by their users.

The changes were being proposed to "strengthen enforceability" of directions and "improve legal certainty", the ‌ministry said ​in a notice ​inviting public feedback by April 14.

Meta, Google and X did not immediately respond to ‌requests for ​comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 6:55 PM IST

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