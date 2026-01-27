Apple may preview Google Gemini-powered Siri next month: What to expect

Apple is reportedly close to delivering the long-delayed Siri upgrades it first previewed at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024. According to a Bloomberg report cited by 9To5Mac, Apple plans to unveil the first results of its partnership with Google as early as next month, with Gemini-powered Siri features expected to debut in the iOS 26.4 beta. The company is reportedly preparing to demonstrate the new capabilities publicly, marking the first visible outcome of Apple’s decision to rely on Gemini models for its next generation of AI features.

The report suggests Apple is just weeks away from showing how Gemini will change Siri, nearly two years after promising a more capable, context-aware assistant. These features are expected to address some of the gaps that emerged after Apple Intelligence launched with limited functionality and multiple delays.

What to expect from the Gemini-powered Siri revamp

The iOS 26.4 update is expected to be the first release where Gemini meaningfully reshapes Siri. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple plans to showcase these features in February, either through a small media briefing or a controlled demo event.

With Gemini now handling Siri’s intelligence layer via Apple’s Private Cloud Compute system, several features previewed in 2024 are expected to finally arrive:

Personal context understanding: Siri is expected to better understand user data across emails, messages, photos, calendar entries, and files stored on the device. Apple had previously demonstrated scenarios where Siri could pull details like a licence number from a saved image or locate a recommendation mentioned in a chat thread.

On-screen awareness: The assistant is expected to recognise what’s currently visible on the screen and act accordingly. Commands such as “save this address” while viewing a message or “remind me about this” when reading an email are part of this update.

Actions inside apps: Siri is also expected to perform tasks within apps without opening them. Apple had earlier shown examples like finding a photo, editing it, and saving it to a folder using voice commands alone.

Internally, these features are said to run on what Apple calls Foundation Models version 10, a Gemini-based model with roughly 1.2 trillion parameters. While this version is not expected to be Apple’s most advanced AI system, it is seen as a practical step toward shipping features that were previously held back due to reliability issues.

What’s coming to Siri later in 2026

While iOS 26.4 focuses on catching up with delayed Apple Intelligence features, Apple is already working on a larger Siri overhaul planned for later this year. According to Bloomberg, the company is developing a chatbot-style version of Siri, codenamed “Campos,” which is expected to arrive with its next major software cycle.

This version of Siri is expected to support longer conversations, more complex queries, and both voice- and text-based interaction. Unlike the current Siri interface, the chatbot version is expected to be embedded more deeply across iPhone, iPad, and Mac software.

The report says this next phase will be powered by Apple Foundation Models version 11, which is described as being closer in capability to Gemini 3. Apple is also expected to integrate this new Siri more tightly into core apps rather than offering separate chatbot experiences across Safari, Music, Health, or TV.

Apple had previously explored standalone AI chat features and major AI-first redesigns for apps like Safari, but several of those projects were paused as the company shifted its focus to making Gemini-backed Siri the central interface for AI interactions.

If timelines hold, Apple is expected to preview this chatbot-style Siri at WWDC later this year, with a rollout tied to its next-generation operating systems and possibly new hardware launches toward the end of 2026.