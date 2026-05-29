YouTube introduces new podcast listening features for Premium subscribers

YouTube has announced a set of new Premium features for podcast listeners, adding more playback controls, smarter listening tools, and AI-powered recommendations to its platform. According to the company, the updates include an On-the-go mode for easier background listening, an Autospeed feature that automatically adjusts playback speed, and support for podcast recommendations through Ask Music. The new features will allow Premium subscribers to navigate podcasts more easily while commuting or multitasking, listen to content at dynamically adjusted speeds, and discover new shows based on their interests, mood, or existing listening habits.

YouTube Podcast features: What’s new

Premium subscribers already have access to features such as background playback, Jump Ahead controls, and faster playback speeds. The latest additions build on those tools and focus on making podcast listening more convenient.

YouTube’s On-the-go mode

One of the new features being introduced is On-the-go mode. The feature is designed for users who primarily listen to podcasts rather than watch them. It provides easier access to listening controls when videos are playing in the background, making it simpler to navigate long-form audio content without constantly opening the app. The feature is currently available for YouTube Premium subscribers on Android. YouTube said that support for iOS will arrive in the coming months.

With On-the-go mode, users can quickly:

Skip forward or backward

Access playback controls more easily

Continue listening while commuting, exercising, or multitasking

Autospeed adjusts playback automatically

YouTube is also introducing Autospeed, a feature that automatically changes playback speed based on the content being played. Instead of requiring users to manually select a speed, Autospeed can slow down or speed up playback depending on the pace of the conversation. The feature is currently rolling out to Premium users on Android and is expected to arrive on iOS soon.

For example, it may adjust during slower speech segments or information-heavy discussions to help listeners consume content more efficiently without missing important details.

Ask Music can now recommend podcasts

YouTube is expanding the capabilities of its Ask Music feature beyond music recommendations. Previously, Ask Music allowed YouTube Music Premium users to generate personalised radio stations and playlists based on prompts. The company is now extending the feature to podcasts.

Users can ask for podcast recommendations based on:

Genres they enjoy

Their current mood

Specific shows they already listen to

Personal listening preferences

The feature then generates podcast suggestions tailored to those interests, helping users discover new content without manually searching through large podcast libraries. According to YouTube, the feature is available to YouTube Music Premium and Premium subscribers in select countries.

Availability

The new podcast-focused features are rolling out in phases. On-the-go mode and Autospeed are currently available to Premium subscribers on Android, with iOS support planned for the coming months. Meanwhile, podcast recommendations through Ask Music are available to eligible YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Premium users in select markets.