Apple may soon become forex-positive on India iPhone production

The company exported 83 per cent of the value of iPhone production from India pegged at $21.5 billion in 2025-26 (FY26). The total value of iPhone production was $26 billion. The import bill for components and others was around $22.3 billion.

The Cupertino-headquartered company is expected to touch an export value share of 85 per cent on the iPhone, which seems achievable in FY27, to become forex-neutral, and then go positive.

The Meity official said: “Yes, we expect iPhone production to become forex-neutral and also positive very soon. The company has year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increased the export value share of its local iPhone production. And, it has also simultaneously increased localisation in the iPhone.”

A query to Apple Inc, however, did not elicit any response.

iPhone’s value-addition in India in FY26 ranged between 12 per cent and 17 per cent depending on the model, averaging at 14.5 per cent. The newer models have lesser value-addition since the ecosystem in India is unable to support latest components. Older models such as iPhones 14, 15 and 16 have a higher value-addition as 40+ domestic companies and joint ventures (JVs) have now started making components and sub-assemblies for iPhone.

The overall value-addition for smartphones in India in general, according to Meity, has jumped from a mere 5 per cent before the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to nearly 19-20 per cent now, with the industry average being a tad higher than Apple’s because of the complexity to make its phones.

Apple, which has been highlighted as the most-successful example of the PLI scheme across multiple parameters — including production, exports, job creation, especially for women, skill development, tech transfer, and factory infrastructure — has been often critiqued for low value-addition.

In the five-year PLI scheme period for mobile devices between FY22 and FY26, it did an iPhone production value of $71 billion, out of which $55.5 billion was exported and the rest sold in the domestic market.

Not only that, the company increased its value share of iPhone exports Y-o-Y, starting at 60 per cent in FY22 to touch 80 per cent in FY25, and 83 per cent in FY26.

To become forex-positive, smartphone companies have to export a substantial 80-90 per cent of the value of their phones, which can be achieved with scale. That is because value-addition in smartphones can go up only to a limited extent. Even in China, which is the best case of localisation, where smartphones were first made nearly 19 years ago, the value-addition on the iPhone is still at 40 per cent.