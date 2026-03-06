Apple releases second version of iOS 26.4 dev beta 3 for iPhones: Report

Apple has reportedly released a second build of iOS 26.4 beta 3 for developers, three days after rolling out the first version. According to a report by 9To5Mac, it is not yet clear what changes the new build addresses, but the update is currently available as an over-the-air download. The report noted that the new release carries the build number 23E5223k, replacing the earlier 23E5223f build. It is likely that Apple may have included fixes for issues or bugs reported by users in the earlier version.

Ahead of the public release, Apple has already introduced several changes across iOS 26.4 beta builds, offering a glimpse of what users can expect from the upcoming update. These include:

iOS 26.4: What’s coming

Apple Podcasts update: Apple Podcasts will add support for native video podcasts, allowing creators to produce, share and monetise video content directly within the app. Video episodes will also work with existing features such as personalised recommendations and editorial picks.

Playlist Playground: iOS 26.4 introduces a new Apple Music feature called Playlist Playground. It lets users create playlists using text prompts. Users can enter a mood, idea or theme and receive automatic song suggestions for a 25-song playlist with a custom title.

RCS encryption: Apple is testing end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for RCS messages — a security layer not yet available for cross-platform chats. Encrypted RCS conversations will display a lock icon in the chat interface. The feature is currently being tested for both iPhone-to-iPhone and iPhone-to-Android conversations.

New emojis: Apple has not announced new emojis yet, but a report from MacRumors suggested that the update could add a few. Possible additions include a trombone, treasure chest, orca, landslide and Bigfoot.

Stolen Device Protection: Stolen Device Protection is now turned on by default for all iPhone users instead of being an optional setting. The feature adds an extra layer of security by requiring Face ID or Touch ID authentication to access sensitive functions such as the Passwords app, enabling Lost Mode in Find My, making purchases in Safari and more.

Messages app: The Messages app introduces new animations for actions such as starting a new conversation

Ambient Music widget: A new Ambient Music widget will be added to the Home Screen and Lock Screen. It will let users play built-in ambient tracks designed for sleep, focus, relaxation and other moods.

Wallpaper and Watch Face Gallery: The Wallpaper Gallery is getting a refreshed design, making it easier to browse and download wallpapers from categories such as Weather, Astronomy, Emoji and Colours directly to the iPhone. The Watch Face Gallery in the Apple Watch app also features the same design change.

UI tweaks: Apple has included several minor tweaks in iOS 26.4. In Dark Mode, menu pop-ups in the Control Center now appear with a dark background. There are also slight changes to the Account Hub interface in the App Store.

Games app: Apple moved the Search bar back to the top of the Search tab in the App Store and integrated the Search tab into the bottom bar. With iOS 26.4 beta 2, the same Search bar and tab layout changes have now been applied to the Games app.

App Store and Apple Music: The “Apple Account” label in the App Store and Apple Music Account Hub is now left-aligned with a rainbow logo, matching Settings.