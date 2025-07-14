Monday, July 14, 2025 | 09:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 14 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 14 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has revealed redeem codes for July 14. Players can follow the detailed guide to redeem today's codes

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out a set of redeem codes for July 14, offering players the opportunity to claim rewards like exclusive character outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and limited-time boosters.
 
These codes come with both time and usage restrictions, so it’s best to use them as soon as possible before they become invalid.
 
Below is the complete list of currently active codes, along with simple instructions on how to redeem them. 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 14 are:
 
  • GHTY89VCX2LK
  • BVCX45LKJHG6
  • LKJH78GFDSA3
  • POIU12MNBVCX
  • TREW90QAZXCV
  • YUIO34LKJMNB
  • ASDF67GHJKL9
  • ZXCV23BNMLKP
  • HJKL56POIUYT
  • QWER89ASDFGH
  • BNML12ZXCVBN
  • CVBN45QWERTY

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After redeeming a Free Fire Max code, rewards are delivered directly to your in-game mailbox. If the code includes gold or diamonds, they’re automatically credited to your account.
 
These codes can grant access to a range of items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other cosmetic upgrades.
 
Each code is limited to 500 redemptions per day and typically remains valid for just twelve hours, making it important to claim them promptly.

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

